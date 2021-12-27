On Monday, Punjab Lok Congress leader Amarinder Singh and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) chief Sukhdev Dhindsa met BJP president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls. Speaking after the meeting, Union Minister and BJP's Punjab election in-charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat reiterated that his party, Punjab Lok Congress and SAD(S) will contest the state polls together. Moreover, he revealed that a committee will be formed to finalise the seat-sharing issues and also added that a joint manifesto will be unveiled in the near future.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat remarked, "Earlier, Captain Sahab and BJP central leaders indicated that Captain Sahab's party, Dhindsa Sahab's party and BJP will fight the upcoming Punjab polls together. A long meeting between BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Captain Amarinder Singh and Dhindsa concluded. After the meeting, we are making the official announcement that the three parties will fight the election together."

"A committee comprising two representatives of all the three parties will be formed to discuss the seat-sharing, number of seats and the seat to be contested by every party. The names will be finalised today. The meeting of this committee will take place in the coming 1-2 days. Apart from examining these issues, the meeting will cover issues related to Punjab, Sikhs, agriculture and OBCs. After holding detailed discussions on these issues, a joint manifesto of these three parties will be formulated which will be the basis for us in the upcoming election," he added.

Amarinder Singh charts an independent path

Amid the infighting between Captain Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu, the situation escalated after Congress summoned a Legislative Party meeting at 5 p.m. on September 18 without keeping the Punjab CM in the loop. Amid growing speculation that he would be ousted, Captain Amarinder Singh tendered his resignation to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit at about 4.30 p.m. on the same day owing to "humiliation". Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Singh asserted that he would remain active in politics.

Formally resigning from Congress on November 2, Singh wrote a scathing 7-page letter to party president Sonia Gandhi explaining the rationale behind his decision. He took umbrage at the "midnight conspiracy" carried out by Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, whereby a Congress Legislative Party meeting was organised without keeping him in the loop. On this occasion, he also announced that his new party would be called 'Punjab Lok Congress'.