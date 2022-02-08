EXCLUSIVE: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Defends 'freebies'; Asks 'what Is Wrong In That?'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal spoke exclusively to Republic TV's Executive Editor Aishwarya Kapoor on Tuesday defending his 'freebie' politics. Hitting back at the BJP for questioning his motives, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief said that parties were upset since there nothing was left for them to 'loot'.

"If I fixed a government school, gave free education to poor children, what is wrong with that? BJP questions why I am teaching them for free. I have worked on improving schools, hospitals, and making everything free, is there any bigger service to the nation than that? I have even given free electricity, Amit Shah in Goa went and criticised this," Arvind Kejriwal remarked.

"How much free electricity do all politicians get? 400 units, on people's money. So I am giving the free electricity to the public from their own money. Is this a freebie? This is called social security in America. Since I give everything free, there is nothing left for them to loot now," he stated.

In the run-up to 2022 assembly elections, several political parties have taken a potshot at Kejriwal, raising questions on the financial implications of his freebies. In Punjab, state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu had called AAP's promise of free electricity, and monthly income to women 'lollipops' and asked how he would fulfil the monetary aspect of the poll sops.

The Delhi CM has promised 300 units of free electricity, a waiver of outstanding electricity bills, and uninterrupted round-the-clock electricity in the scenario that the Aam Aadmi Party wins the 2022 Punjab election. His poll sops also include free and quality healthcare for all, free medicines, tests, and operations, free health cards for all 16,000 Pind clinics amongst others. Similar promises have been made in Goa and Uttarakhand.

Assembly Elections 2022

Five States in India are going to polls in February. Polling in Uttar Pradesh's 403 constituencies will take place in seven phases starting February 10. Manipur with 60 constituencies will vote in two phases on February 27 and March 3. Punjab with 117 constituencies will vote in a single phase on February 20. Uttarakhand with 70 constituencies and Goa with 40 constituencies will cast their vote in a single phase on February 14. The counting of votes for five states will be held on March 10.

Image: Republic World