CM Yogi Hails Youth Of UP, Distributes Free Smartphones To 1 Crore Students In Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hailed the spirit of the youth population in the state and further spoke on the importance of technology in development. CM Yogi while taking a dig at previous governments before 2017 said, youth of Uttar Pradesh was demeaned of their identity. CM Adityanath who was addressing the event at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow distributed 60,000 smartphones and 40,000 tablets to the youth in the first phase of his campaign.

'भारत रत्न श्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी इकाना क्रिकेट स्टेडियम', लखनऊ से श्रद्धेय अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी जी की जयंती 'सुशासन दिवस' के अवसर पर प्रदेश के विद्यार्थियों हेतु '01 करोड़ निःशुल्क टैबलेट व स्मार्टफोन वितरण अभियान' का शुभारंभ... https://t.co/pymDb6U6zR — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) December 25, 2021

Speaking to the students present at the event, CM Yogi said that internet and content facilities will be also available for free with tablets and smartphones. With an aim to take India towards making it a "global superpower" tablets and mobiles have been provided to youths, he added. He also claimed to bring a 'digital revolution' to every village across the state by organizing similar programs so that college students along with those preparing for competitive examinations would be benefitted from it.

Further praising the youth who took Uttar Pradesh to a new level in sports as well as in startups, CM Adityanath said that even Lord Krishna, Lord Buddha, and Adi Shankaracharya were very young when they stood with their own beliefs and brought a revolution. Also, the young people have made Uttar Pradesh proud on a global scale.

Meanwhile, remembering former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 97th birth anniversary, CM Yogi Adityanath said, "Today, Atal Ji is not among us but he always keeps us inspiring and motivated. Atal Ji used to say a person who lives for the society, his life is inspirational."

Uttar Pradesh govt announces free mobile phone and tablets for students

Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made the announcement about giving out free smartphones and tablets to students in the state with the motive to make the youth technically sound. In the first phase, students from streams including MA, BA, BSc, ITI, MBBS, MD, BTech, MTech, Ph.D., MSME and Skill Development etc., will be given priorities, and later more students will be added in the next phases.

While registration for free mobile phones and smartphones is ongoing on the state government's Digi Shakti Portal, the orders were given by the state government to mobile-making companies including Samsung, Lava, and Acer. According to an official notification, an order of Rs 2,035 crore has been made in the first phase which includes 10.50 lakh smartphones and 7.20 lakh tablets.

Image: Twitter/@YogiAdityanath