Congress' 'Ladki Hun Lad Sakti Hun' Poster Girl Makes Shocking 'bribe' Claims On Party

Once a face of Congress' 'Ladki hun Lad Sakti Hun' campaign for the Uttar Pradesh Polls, Dr Priyanka Maurya on Friday made some startling allegations against the party's high command. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Maurya, who had been associating with the Congress party for the past year, alleged that she was made to fulfil all the procedures, however, when the time came, she was denied a ticket. She went on to add that the tickets were 'pre-decided'.

The development comes as Uttar Pradesh prepares for the Assembly election to be held in 7 phases- February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Congress' tickets in Uttar Pradesh Elections 'predecided'

"I fought for the slogan of Congress 'Lakdi Hun Lad Sakti Hun'. The party used my social media following, my caste support to increase their voter base. I was asked to ask for bringing girls for marathons, people in addresses and meetings, induct workers to Congress. I was made to do all the tasks but the ticket was given to someone else." Maurya said.

She added," Tickets were predecided in UP. They had already decided to give the ticket not to me, but to someone who would pay a bribe to them. That's my only complaint, why was I misled?"

On Thursday, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra released the party's first list of 125 candidates for the UP elections which featured 50 women. Some of the prominent candidates include Congress Legislative Party leader Aradhana Misra-Mona, Congress media panellist Pankhuri Pathak, actor Archana Gautam, ex-Bareilly Mayor Supriya Aron and Mahila Congress general secretary Shamina Shafiq.

ASHA worker Poonam Pandey who was allegedly beaten by the police while agitating for a raise in honorarium, the mother of the Unnao rape victim and activist Sadaf Jafar who was arrested during the anti-CAA protests were also given poll tickets.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra remarked, "We have tried to include candidates who have struggled and can start a new form of politics in the country. 40% of the candidates in this list are women and 40% of candidates are youths. We are hopeful that we can commence a new form of politics in the state and the country via these candidates."

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra faces an uphill task of reviving the party in UP, where it won only 7 seats in the 2017 Assembly polls. This time, the party has decided to go solo in the polls.