UP Elections: Amit Shah Attacks Samajwadi Party; 'SP Govt Gave A Riot To Each District'

Ahead of Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a massive rally in Saharanpur, attacking the opposition and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav over lack of development and increasing violence under the rule of previous governments. Earlier, Shah had addressed a rally in Muzaffarnagar.

Addressing an election rally in Saharanpur, HM Shah said, "In 2019, SP, BSP, Congress, RLD all gathered, even then I had said that whoever has to gather, this time BJP will contest 50% of the elections, and will win. Again the people of Uttar Pradesh gave 65 seats and Modi ji became the PM of the country for the second time with full majority."

'In whose time did Muzaffarnagar riots take place?' : HM Amit Shah

Slamming the SP chief over the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots, Shah said, "Akhilesh was holding a press conference in Muzaffarnagar. The entire speech did not mention the Muzaffarnagar riots. I want to ask, in whose time did the riots take place? What was the role of the government in the riots? The rioters were made victims and those who were victims were made accused and put in jail, just for the sake of appeasement."

Continuing his attack on the SP, the Home Minister added, "SP Govt gave a mini CM, a bahubali, a scam and a riot to each district during its rule. That was the definition of development for SP. On the contrary, BJP Govt gave a product (One District, One Product scheme), a major industry and a medical college to each district."

PM Modi to hold first virtual rally in UP ahead of Assembly polls

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address the first virtual rally for the state on January 31. The digital outreach is aimed at covering all five districts of the state including Shamli, Muzzafarnagar, Baghpat, Saharanpur, Gautambuddh Nagar (Dadri/Jewar) and it will further cover 21 Vidhan Sabhas. The total physical mobilisation arrangements have been made for people to listen to the Prime Minister's address at 100 locations, cutting across 98 mandals and covering 21 Vidhan Sabhas.

Uttar Pradesh will vote in seven phases, between February 10 and March 7. While 58 seats go to the polls in the first phase, 55 seats and 59 seats shall be up for grabs in the second phase and third phase respectively. The counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled to take place on March 10.

