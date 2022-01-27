UP Elections: Amit Shah Slams SP, BSP; 'Bua-Bhatija Ruled State With Goons Around'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday, January 27, held 'Prabhavi Matdata Samvad' in Greater Noida ahead of Uttar Pradesh elections. Speaking at the event, Amit Shah attacked the opposition and said that when Bua-Bhatija ruled the state, the mafia was at its peak and nobody dared to investigate the criminal act. He also said that the 2022 elections will not only decide the fate of MPs, Chief Minister to be elected but the development of Uttar Pradesh for the next 20 years.

Stating that 20 years of SP-BSP governments had put Uttar Pradesh state in a pit, Amit Shah said, "When the Bua-Bhatija ruled Uttar Pradesh, there was a fear of goons everywhere in the state and if they belonged to a particular section, then no action was ever taken against them. But today Azam Khan, Atiq Ahmed, Mukhtar Ansari are in jail and the list goes on and on".

Further, attacking the Samajwadi Party he stated, "Those who cannot run their party in a democratic way, how will they run Uttar Pradesh in a democratic way? This election is not about deciding any MLA, minister, or chief minister. In which direction Uttar Pradesh will go in the next 20 years, its fate is to be decided".

He mentioned that law and order are in place under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's rule in Uttar Pradesh. He added that with PM Modi's leadership, BJP has been given the opportunity to form government twice at the Centre, and PM Modi has fulfilled all those expectations of the people with humanity. Earlier in the day, Amit Shah held a door-to-door campaign in Dadri, Gautam Buddha Nagar in support of BJP candidate for Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

UP elections 2022

The Election Commission of India has informed that Uttar Pradesh will vote in seven phases, between February 10 and March 7. The state's second to sixth rounds of polling is scheduled for February 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3, respectively. The counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled to happen on March 10.

By winning 312 Assembly seats, BJP won the 2017 Assembly elections. In the 403-member Assembly, BJP secured a 39.67% vote share. Congress secured only seven seats while Samajwadi Party (SP) and BSP won 47 seats and 19 seats respectively.

Image: BJP4India/Twitter