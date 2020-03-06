Entertainment News Live Update - Rajasthan Police Inspired By Thappad, Launches Helpline

Taapsee Pannu's latest film, Thappad, recently released in theatres across India on February 28, 2020. The film has received wide acclaim by fans and critics alike for its hard-hitting story and its highly relevant themes. The film deals with domestic violence and tells the story of a woman who fights against her husband after he slaps her. Thappad seems to have truly resonated with Rajasthan's Police department, who had shared a helpline for people to report cases of domestic.
