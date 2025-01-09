sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Los Angeles Wildfires | Rohit Sharma | Sambhal Riots | Israel-Hamas Ceasefire | Yogi Speaks To Arnab | Tirupati Temple Stampede | Maha Kumbh | HMPV |
Photos capture how wildfires are ravaging through Southern California 3 days after igniting

Published 21:31 IST, January 9th 2025

Photos Capture Extent Of California Wildfire

Major wildfires around Los Angeles raged on Thursday as firefighters struggled to put out blazes three days after they began with strong winds.

Reported by: Republic World
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Expand image icon Description of the image

1/10:

The Palisades Fire burns a beachfront property Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Malibu, Calif

/ Image: AP

Expand image icon Description of the image

2/10:

A resident hoses down hot spots in a fire-ravaged property after the Palisades Fire swept through in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025

/ Image: AP

Expand image icon Description of the image

3/10:

Megan Mantia, left, and her boyfriend Thomas, return to Mantia's fire-damaged home after the Eaton Fire swept through, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. 

/ Image: AP

Expand image icon Description of the image

4/10:

Firefighters work from a deck as the Palisades Fire burns a beachfront property Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Malibu, Calif. 

/ Image: AP

Expand image icon Description of the image

5/10:

Fire crews battle the Eaton Fire on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Altadena, Calif.

/ Image: AP

Expand image icon Description of the image

6/10:

Water is dropped by helicopter on the burning Sunset Fire in the Hollywood Hills section of Los Angeles, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025.

/ Image: AP

Expand image icon Description of the image

7/10:

Pedestrians help a firefighter stretch a hose as an apartment building burns, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in the Altadena section of Pasadena, Calif. 

/ Image: AP

Expand image icon Description of the image

8/10:

A firefighter battles the Eaton Fire Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025 in Altadena, Calif.

/ Image: AP

Expand image icon Description of the image

9/10:

A firefighter is framed through the window of a fire-damaged property while battling the Eaton Fire on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. 

/ Image: AP

Expand image icon Description of the image

10/10:

Fallon Prockiw-Kline gets emotional in front of her home which was damaged by the Palisades Fire, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Malibu, Calif.

/ Image: AP

Updated 21:31 IST, January 9th 2025