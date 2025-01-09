Photos Capture Extent Of California Wildfire

1/10:

The Palisades Fire burns a beachfront property Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Malibu, Calif

/ Image: AP

2/10:

A resident hoses down hot spots in a fire-ravaged property after the Palisades Fire swept through in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025

/ Image: AP

3/10:

Megan Mantia, left, and her boyfriend Thomas, return to Mantia's fire-damaged home after the Eaton Fire swept through, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Altadena, Calif.

/ Image: AP

4/10:

Firefighters work from a deck as the Palisades Fire burns a beachfront property Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Malibu, Calif.

/ Image: AP

5/10:

Fire crews battle the Eaton Fire on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Altadena, Calif.

/ Image: AP

6/10:

Water is dropped by helicopter on the burning Sunset Fire in the Hollywood Hills section of Los Angeles, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025.

/ Image: AP

7/10:

Pedestrians help a firefighter stretch a hose as an apartment building burns, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in the Altadena section of Pasadena, Calif.

/ Image: AP

8/10:

A firefighter battles the Eaton Fire Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025 in Altadena, Calif.

/ Image: AP

9/10:

A firefighter is framed through the window of a fire-damaged property while battling the Eaton Fire on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Altadena, Calif.

/ Image: AP

10/10:

Fallon Prockiw-Kline gets emotional in front of her home which was damaged by the Palisades Fire, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Malibu, Calif.

/ Image: AP