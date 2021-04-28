How Educators Are Leveraging Technology To Make E-learning Accessible To All

The COVID-19 pandemic caused a significant transformation in the Indian education system last year, causing many schools & educational institutions to transition from traditional learning techniques to e-learning. This has further widened the already existing urban-rural divide in education & exacerbated pre-existing disparities in the system. To solve this issue & bridge the gap, the government recently introduced the New Education Policy 2020. Through the NEP 2020, the government aims at making quality education accessible for every student & promoting inclusive learning.

Amrita Edge presents DISHA - Creating Future Thinker is a unique show that delves deep into India's transitioning education system & the various steps undertaken by the government to make quality education accessible to all. This episode will focus on how education can be made available to all in the post-pandemic world by leveraging technology, how educationists can brave this situation, and the government's role in ensuring inclusive education. The episode also covers the remarkable work done by the 'Society for Door- Step Schools' in improving literacy within rural, tribal & underprivileged children.

Established in 1989 by Founder & President Rajni Paranjape, the 'Society for Door-Step Schools' provides education & support for children of the pavement dwellers, migrant laborers, and many other underprivileged families where the dropout ratio in children is high. These issues became the genesis of the door-step school that believes if children cannot come to school, the school should go to the children. However, reaching out to children and starting a class anywhere came with its own set of challenges. To overcome the environmental problems & reach out to as many children as possible, the organization introduced 'School on Wheels.' A bus that travels to several places conducting classes for children from the marginalized sections of society. The NGO also ensures parent participation & educates them on the importance of sending their kids to school.

"These children face challenges all the time, whether it is a pandemic or online education, it's like going to school itself has become a problem. Even in cities, most of these children face electricity, connectivity, & lack of access to the internet. The problem isn't just limited to lack of access to electricity but no access to smartphones or computing devices. If they have access, it is just one device per family. But at the same time, when I look at it, I feel technology makes it possible to reach out to these children if we work towards it," says Rajani Paranjape, Founder & President, Door-Step School.

The second segment of the episode was an insightful discussion where each esteemed panelist shared their views and opinions on various disparities within the Indian educational system & the solutions to overcome these issues. It also emphasized how educators, NGOs & the government are using technological advancement to provide quality education for children, especially those belonging to the marginalized & backward sections of society.

The scope of e-learning is vast and can help recognize the potential of each student. Throughout the episode, we realize how our democratic values lie in fairness, integrity, fraternity, and liberty to all regarding access given to education, specifically online education, during these challenging times of the pandemic. As e-learning becomes the new normal, the government has been taking steps to make digitized education accessible and affordable for all.