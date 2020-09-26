Young Entrepreneur Drishti Kharbanda Shares A Practical & Effective Way To Conserve Water

Water is the basic necessity of every living organism. While almost 70% of the Earth's surface comprises of water, many parts of the world still suffer from a clean & usable water shortage. That's because clean, fresh & usable water is a limited resource. In India as well, due to mismanagement & extensive pollution of water, many parts of the country experience water shortage every year. According to research, it is estimated that by the year 2025, India, along with many other countries, will face a severe scarcity of water. Thus, it is imperative that we conserve water, rather than depleting this vital natural resource.

Sarvani is an all-girls organization founded by Young Entrepreneur Drishti Kharbanda. Sarvani focuses on women's empowerment and also aims to provide a platform that is easily accessible to all and create a medium between men and women who can inspire each other with their unique yet similar stories. The 'Trees for Tomorrow' campaign is an initiative undertaken by the Sarvani team that focuses on planting trees to conserve water. As trees help increase groundwater levels that can be used for various activities.

" Trees play a key role in creating freshwater supply for our planet. From creating & attracting clouds to restoring groundwater level. When it comes to freshwater, trees are our greatest allies. With freshwater for drinking & agriculture running out in our country & drought becoming common each year, restoring the current done by planting trees is the most affordable, practical & effective way to ensure that we have a continuous water supply for generations to come." says, Drishti Kharbanda, Founder & Youth Entrepreneur, Sarvani.

She further adds, "Trees For Tomorrow, is a campaign here at Sarvani where we have collaborated with different NGOs across India to spread the word that without trees, there would be no water, and without water, there will be no life. So let's all join hands at this moment to conserve water. So that our future generations can it because at the rate that we're going, we might not have any water left."

Like Drishti & her team at Sarvani, let's all strive to conserve water & become water heroes by adopting small measures like planting trees or reducing water wastage within our homes, etc.