At NMIMS-hosted Vaayu 2021, Gen-Z Students Debate On Implications, Impacts Of Data Privacy

Understanding the implications of data privacy is the need of the hour, particularly for our youth, whose lives greatly revolve around social media and sharing their information online. As the world moves towards becoming more heavily reliant on digital technology, it is vital that the younger generation understands the subtle ways in which their data can be used against them, as well as the importance of protecting it. Republic Media Network has partnered with MYn to raise awareness amongst India’s youth on the nuances of data privacy with the "Lock the Door" campaign. To further engage our youth with the cause, NMIMS University hosted Vaayu 2021, a fest involving over 80 colleges across the country where Gen-Z students address topics concerning their generation, one of them being data privacy. The students debated what the real implications of data privacy breaches really are and whether they have a significant impact on our lives. This episode of "Lock the Door" includes testimonials from students on the role of social media in their lives and how the issue of data privacy has affected them personally, illustrates the highlights of the debate, and interviews students in order to understand what the debate taught them.

The whole event was incredibly successful, with the debate getting heated, indicating how invested the students were in the cause. Additionally, after the debate, students stated how they were not aware of the amount of data social media sites collect, and students who didn’t think data privacy was that threatening of an issue changed their minds once they had access to the facts.

Considering that Gen-Z share so much data on social media websites, this event was important so that awareness is raised about the implications of those choices. Despite positing on social media being seemingly harmless, this debate illustrated students’ feelings towards social platforms, both good and bad, to give a comprehensive understanding of the implications of sharing our data online.

About the MYn App

