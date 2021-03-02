Sridhar Vembu Shares His Insight On How Budget 2021 Is India's $5 Trillion Gateway

The Union Budget 2021 presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman brought solace to the recovering Indian economy. It focused on six main pillars: Health & Well-being, Physical & Financial Capital, Infrastructure, Inclusive Development for Aspirational India, Reinvigorating Human Capital, Innovation and R&D, Minimum Government and Maximum Governance. Experts believe that Budget 2021 is India's gateway to becoming a $ 5 trillion economy. Maruti Suzuki, in association with Republic Media Network, presents 'Nation Wants to Grow', a series that delves deep into several aspects of Budget 2021. It also focuses on brand makers' stories that motivate over a million Indians to step up and become catalysts to India's growth story.

In this episode of 'Nation Wants to Grow,' we were joined by one of the most outstanding Indian technology leaders & co-founder of Zoho Corporation, Sridhar Vembu. Mr. Vembu completed his Ph.D. in electrical engineering from Princeton University & is also an alumnus of IIT Madras. He was recently conferred with the Padma Shri title by the Indian government under the Trade & Industry category.

"I have been consistent in advocating that our nation, our private sector, in particular, needs to invest heavily in R&D in know-how creation. All of the technologies & the products we use in our businesses, at home, the medical sector, in defence, we need to make them here and have the know-how & expertise here. That's very important. It is also essential for jobs, for our youth that desperately needs an opportunity. So, it's both job creation on one side & self-reliance on the other side," says Sridhar Vembu, Co-founder & CEO, Zoho Corporation.

