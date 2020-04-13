The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Puthandu Images To Send To Family And Friends To Wish On The Tamil New Year

Festivals

Here are some Puthandu images that one can send to their friends and family and wish them on the Tamil new year 2020. Read on to know more about these.

Written By Shruti Mukherjee | Mumbai | Updated On:
puthandu images

Puthandu is the Tamil new year according to the Hindu lunar-solar calendar. The day is also called Puthuvarusham and is the first day of the Tamil month, Chithirai. Puthandu this year falls on April 14.  On the day before Puthandu, Tamilians arrange a platter full of fruits, vegetables, neem leaves, new clothes, gold or silver jewellery, and money. This platter is then kept in front of a mirror inside the temple room. On the day of Puthanadu, people are expected to wake up and look ta the reflection of the platter in the mirror which symbolises prosperity. On Puthandu, they also make a special dish called pacchadi (raita) made of grated raw mango, red chillies, salt, jaggery, neem leaves, turmeric and oil. 

Puthandu images to share with friends and family

puthandu images images for puthandu puthandu 2020 puthandu wishes

Image credit: Twitter.com

Also Read: Doordarshan's Rise In TRPs Invites Memes From Twitterati; Check Out The Funniest Ones

puthandu images images for puthandu puthandu 2020 puthandu wishes

Image credit: Twitter.com

Also Read: Fans Call Kareena Kapoor "rude" In An "unfiltered" BTS Video From 'What Women Want', WATCH

puthandu images images for puthandu puthandu 2020 puthandu wishes

Image credit: Twitter.com

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Felt She Would Be "perfect Foil" To Alia Bhatt In 'Udta Punjab'

puthandu images images for puthandu puthandu 2020 puthandu wishes

Image credit: Twitter.com

Also Read: 73 Cocktails Picture Answer Key In Case You Did Not Get Them All

puthandu images images for puthandu puthandu 2020 puthandu wishes

Image credit: Twitter.com

Also Read: Neha Kakkar Says Singers Don't Get Paid Enough In Bollywood, Details Inside

puthandu

Image credit: dgreetings.com

Also Read: Bhuvan Bam, Arunabh Kumar & Others Start New Initiative For Daily Wage Earners

puthandu

Image credit: jansatta.com

Also Read: Maharashtra Police Gave A 'viral' Twist To Coronavirus And Won Over The Internet THIS Way

puthandu

Image credit: freepressjournal.in

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Dreams Of Beach Holiday With Saif & Taimur In Throwback Pic

puthandu

Image credit: swikiblog.com

Also Read: Mumbai's BMC Inspired By FRIENDS, Says "Let Us Be Your Lobsters, Mumbai"

puthandu

Image credit: happynewyear2017r.blogspot.com

Also Read: What Is National Siblings Day & Why Is It Celebrated? Details Here

puthandu

Image credit: sarawanspices.com

Also Read: Jamie Lever Is A Pro At Social Distancing Since Childhood & This Post Proves It; See Here

puthandu

Image credit: allimagesquotes.com

Also Read: Urvashi Rautela Is Attending Oscar-winning Actor Natalie Portman's Masterclass

puthandu

Image credit: trendsmap.com

Also Read: Kay Kay Menon Knows How To 'perform' Not 'promote'; Says His Work Should Speak For Him

puthandu

Image credit: allimagesquotes.com

Also Read: Date Ideas While Maintaining Social Distancing During Coronavirus Lockdown

puthandu

Image credit: prokerala.com

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor's Sassy Replies To Sisters Sonam & Janhvi Are All Things Hilarious

puthandu

Image credit: happyfunjoy.com

Also Read: Katrina Kaif Talks About Her Stardom, Insecurities And Box Office Performances

puthandu

Image credit: pintrest.com

Also Read: Harry Potter Fans React To JK Rowling's Tweet About Alan Rickman Aka Severus Snape

puthandu

Image credit: 123messages.com

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu Breaks Silence On Why She Supported Neha Dhupia In 'Roadies' Controversy

puthandu

Image credit: dgreetings.com

Also Read: Preity Zinta's Dog Bruno Not Letting Her Exercise Is All Kinds Of Adorable, Watch Video

puthandu

Image credit: 123greetings.com

Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh Breaks Silence On Nepotism, Says Star Kids Don't Have To Hound Directors

puthandu

Image credit: Twitter.com

Also Read: How To Manage Anxiety Through Meditation, Music & More During Coronavirus Lockdown?

puthandu

Image credit: updatebro.com

Also Read: From Eating All Day To Inventing Games, Here's A FRIENDS Guide To Working From Home Right

Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha Has A Quirky Reply To A Fan Who Asked What Can She Cook; Check It Out

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Supreme Court
SC REFUSES TO GAG MEDIA ON MARKAZ
Karnataka
BJP MIN IN POOL PARTY AMID COVID
Kerala
KERALA CM ON RECOVERED CASES
Shahid Afridi
SHAHID AFRIDI 'SHOCKED'
Karnataka
K'TAKA EXTENDS QUARANTINE PERIOD
Tabilighi Jamaat
ASSAM POLICE NAB 4 MARKAZ ATTENDEES