Puthandu Images To Send To Family And Friends To Wish On The Tamil New Year

Puthandu is the Tamil new year according to the Hindu lunar-solar calendar. The day is also called Puthuvarusham and is the first day of the Tamil month, Chithirai. Puthandu this year falls on April 14. On the day before Puthandu, Tamilians arrange a platter full of fruits, vegetables, neem leaves, new clothes, gold or silver jewellery, and money. This platter is then kept in front of a mirror inside the temple room. On the day of Puthanadu, people are expected to wake up and look ta the reflection of the platter in the mirror which symbolises prosperity. On Puthandu, they also make a special dish called pacchadi (raita) made of grated raw mango, red chillies, salt, jaggery, neem leaves, turmeric and oil.

Puthandu images to share with friends and family

