Numeroscope: Daily Numerology Horoscope | Number 1 | January 25, 2020

Numerology is basically the study of numbers in relation to a person’s personality traits, destiny and life events. It runs parallel with the concept of astrology and so it is an essential aspect of predicting one’s future through numbers. Numerology makes use of numbers in the same way astrology makes use of celestial bodies to predict the future. It can be of help to know what you can expect from your day in terms of health, finance, career, love and more. Read on to know what numerology holds for the Number 1 for January, 25.

Number 1 – What to expect today?

You are likely to feel satisfied today. You will spend time reading poems and books and that will bring immense joy. Spending time with family members will make you happy and you will spend the weekend at home with them.

How to calculate your daily number?

It is a simple equation that you can do by yourself. For this calculation, keep a tab at the current date, month and year along with your actual birth date and month. Now, you need to reduce all dates into master numbers (Master Number: any number reduced to single digits using addition). Then you will have to sum up all the master numbers. The final master number that remains is your daily number. For example, if you were born on July 17, and wanted to know the daily number for November 1, 2019, you would calculate as follows:

Birth Month: July is the seventh month of the year. 7 reduces to 7. It is already a single digit master number.

Birth Date: The date of birth is 17. 17 reduces to 8 (1+7 = 8)

Current Month: November is the 11th month. 11 is reduced to 1 (1+1 = 2)

Current Date: The date is 2, which reduces to 1 (2+0 = 2)

Current Year: The year is 2019, which reduces to 3 (2+0+1+9 = 12 which then reduces to 1+2 = 3)

Daily number = Adding all the master numbers 7+8+2+2+3 = 22 which is then further reduced to 2+2 = 4 as the daily number.

Personality Traits

People with number 1 as their ruling number are extraordinarily creative and have high intellectual qualities. They are individuals who prioritise their tranquillity above all. You may feel like you are drifting apart from loved ones due to this quality. Let go off the rigid belief and start embracing your relationships. The professional sphere of your life is dynamic and successful.

