Learnt From Failure: ISRO Chief S Somanath's Biggest Interview Before Chandrayaan-3 Launch

India gears up for historic Chandrayaan-3 mission as Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch Vehicle Mark III (LVM3) rocket on July 14 from Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota. ISRO Chairman S Somanath spoke exclusively to Republic TV about the country's third mission to the Moon which is aimed at attempting a soft landing at the South Pole of the Moon.

Learnt from failure: ISRO Chairman on Chandrayaan-3 mission

While speaking about the failure of lander Vikram to land successfully on the moon’s surface in 2019, he said, "We have realised what can happen in a space mission and are always conscious about it. While launching the rocket and putting it in orbit for the very first time, we could have had a problem, so the satellite wouldn't have gone to the internet orbit. It didn't happen but it actually put it in a very good orbit 170/4400 km which is an excellent result. Then, travelling from that orbit crossing the multiple orbits around the earth and then decreasing its size to reach the moon, many things can happen. We may not even capture the moon's gravity and then become a satellite around the moon which is also a possibility. We were able to bring down that orbit from 200/100 km and perfectly keep it there as Chandrayaan-2 orbit is still functioning well. We are giving a lot of scientific outcomes."

"The last part of the mission which is the suppression of the lander too happens really well as the lander could come down to 30kms and do the final phase of the manoeuvre to reach the soft landing. We figured out that there were certain issues in the landing process which made the landing hard which we were not expecting. When we design a system it does fail because there are problems that can emerge beyond our imagination. Which is precisely what happened to us in Chandrayaan-2. We analysed the data and found out the reason behind the hard landing. There are emotional aspects of the failure of such a mission but as a professional, we were more concerned about the technical issues as we identified and corrected for Chandrayaan-3," said ISRO Chairman.

S Somanath shed insight on the journey beginning from Chandrayaan-2 to Chandrayaan-3 and said, "The objective of the Chandrayaan-2 was landing on the moon which could not be accomplished. We learned from that experience and reaching there was a great journey. The scientific objective of the orbital part is well accomplished. This time we are targeting the scientific objective of the Land and the rover must be accomplished which can be done only by the soft landing, and it is necessary for the next part of the mission. We have to note the failure of the last mission and have corrected this time."

He further asserted that Chandrayaan-2 was the follow-up of the Chandrayaan-1 mission which was a remarkable success and one of the hailed findings was the discovery of water or rather the hydroxyl molecules on the surface of the moon. "Also, in Chandrayaan-2, we had better instruments to further validate and corroborate the fact. Now, we have a very high resolution of the moon, almost 28 cm of solution which is the highest resolution that we can create on the moon as we are capturing the image from a distance of 100 km altitude. This map helped us to do Chandrayaan-3 mission much better."

The ISRO chairman highlighted the difference in Chandrayaan-3 mission as compared to the previous two stating that landing on the moon is always a challenge.

"Earlier, when the US made the first landing, there was an astronaut controlling the process but now we are doing it all with the help of computers' algorithms, the brain of the system. This algorithm tells us what can happen and it has the possibility of doing things only what we have envisioned for it to do, unlike a human being who can make a new design and come up with a new approach depending on the challenges. We create scenarios of landing depending on the location whether it has to be done on craters or stone, a decision a computer cannot take. We create scenarios of wider dispersions and possibilities of failure of various kinds and still ensure that the landing is successful," he added.

Talking about ISRO's upcoming mission and targets, ISRO Chairman informed: