Hyderabad Strikers rise to the top, with Mumbai Eagles in second place as the points table takes shape on day two of TPL6 | Image: TPL

The second day of the Tennis Premier League Season 6, powered by Clear Premium Water, saw another round of pulsating contests between the eight teams taking place at the Cricket Club of India in Mumbai.

Hyderabad Strikers moved to the top of the table after an excellent outing, while Yash Mumbai Eagles secured second place at the end of day two. Rohan Bopanna’s Rajasthan Rangers sit in third place with the Chennai Smashers completing the top four.

Bengaluru SG Pipers and Bengal Wizards got the action underway on Wednesday with Gabriela Knutson taking on Kamilla Rakhimova. Bengal Wizards’ Kamilla Rakhimova prevailed with a scoreline of 14-11 in the Women’s Singles category. The Men’s Singles category saw Niki Poonacha and Bernabe Zapata battle it out, with the former clinching that encounter with a scoreline of 13-12.

Bengaluru SG Pipers’ pairing of Gabriela Knutson and Anirudh Chandrasekar got the better of Kamilla Rakhimova and Sriram Balaji of Bengal Wizards, winning 14-11 in the Mixed Doubles category. In the Men’s Doubles category, Anirudh Chandrasekar and Bernabe Zapata Miralles defeated Niki Poonacha and Sriram Balaji with a scoreline of 15-10, helping Bengaluru SG Pipers win a closely contested match 52-48.

The second match of the day saw Punjab Patriots and Gujarat Panthers go head-to-head. Ekaterina Kazionova gave Gujarat Panthers the perfect start, cruising to a 19-6 victory against Akanksha Nitture in the Women’s Singles category. Mukund Sasikumar won the Men’s Singles against Sumit Nagal with a scoreline of 15-10.

In the Mixed Doubles category, Ekaterina Kazionova and Vijay Sundar Prashanth of Gujarat Panthers won their match against Akanksha Nitture and Saketh Myneni by a scoreline of 15-10. Even though the Punjab Patriots won the Men’s Doubles category with Saketh Myneni and Mukund Sasikumar overcoming Sumit Nagal and Vijay Sundar Prashanth by a scoreline of 15-10, Gujarat Panthers won the match 54-46.

The third match saw Hyderabad Strikers and Chennai Smashers facing each other. Harriet Dart got the better of Conny Perrin in the Women’s Singles category, winning 14-11 in a hard-fought contest. The Men’s Singles contest was another nail-biter as Hugo Gaston prevailed against Benjamin Lock with a scoreline of 14-11.

Harriet Dart and Vishnu Vardhan of the Hyderabad Strikers won against Conny Perrin and Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli with a scoreline of 16-9 in the Mixed Doubles category. In the Men’s Doubles category, Hugo Gaston and Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli lost 14-11 to Benjamin Lock and Vishnu Vardhan. Hyderabad Strikers came out on top in the match with a scoreline of 55-45.

Rajasthan Rangers played against the Yash Mumbai Eagles in the final match of day two. Zeynep Sonmez secured a convincing win against Cristina Dinu with a scoreline of 17-8 in the Women’s Singles category. Arthur Fery got the better of Karan Singh in the Men’s Singles game, winning the game 14-11.

Yash Eagles Mumbai’s Zeynep Sonmez and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan won their game against Cristina Dinu and Rohan Bopanna, sealing a 15-10 victory in the Mixed Doubles category. In the Men’s Doubles game, Rohan Bopanna and Arthur Fery clinched a 14-11 win against Karan Singh and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan. However, it was the Yash Mumbai Eagles that triumphed in the game with a scoreline of 54-46.