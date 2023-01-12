A Hindu temple in Melbourne was allegedly targetted by Khalistan supporters on Thursday, sending shockwaves to the Indian diaspora of the Australian city. The walls of BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in the suburb of Mill Park were vandalised by the unidentified group with phrases like “Hindu-stan Murdabad".

“We are deeply saddened and shocked by these acts of vandalism and hate. BAPS has always been committed to peaceful coexistence and dialogue with all faiths and peoples. We have apprised the authorities and are cooperating fully with them,” BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir said in a statement, adding that “We offer our prayers for peace and harmony and will provide a fuller statement in due course.”

#LIVE | Republic reports from Melbourne where Hindu temple was vandalised by pro-Khalistan supporters. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/HbKDYgafNU pic.twitter.com/LGEO76Jgx8 — Republic (@republic) January 12, 2023

Temple defaced with anti-India graffiti

Patel, an onlooker who spoke to the outlet and did not reveal his first name, shared how he witnessed the vandalised walls of the temple when he visited the site on the morning of Thursday.



“When I reached the temple today morning all walls were coloured with graffiti of Khalistan's hatred towards Hindus,” he said, adding that “I am angry, scared and dismayed by the blatant display of religious hatred towards the peaceful Hindu community by Khalistan supporters.”

The Khalistan group also praised Damdami Taksal leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and wrote ‘Marytr’ on the temple’s walls.

In a statement to The Australia Today, Hindu Council of Australia’s Victoria state President Makrand Bhagwat condemned the act and urged Australian authorities to take cognizance of the matter. “Any kind of hatred and vandalism against places of worship is not acceptable and we condemn it. And this kind of activity is in violation of the racial and religious tolerance act of victoria we demand Victoria Police and Premier Dan Andrews to take strong action against the perpetrators," the statement addded.

BJP's Manjinder Singh Sirsa condemns the incident; probe is underway

While an investigation into the matter is underway, allegations suggest that the act was carried out by Khalistan supporters.

In a conversation with Republic TV, Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Manjinder Sirsa strongly condemned the vandalism, emphasizing that such acts must not be carried out at important places of worship.

Recalling a similar incident that occurred in the 1980s in Punjab, Sirsa said, “I personally feel that the way things are going in Canada and Australia are very disturbing for all of us.”



“No Sikh would ever dare to do this. Principally, no Sikh would ever think of doing this. I don’t know who are those people behind this,” he said, terming the incident as a “shameful act.”