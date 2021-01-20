Jack Ma Resurfaces In Video Amid Claims He'd Gone Missing; Does Little To Assuage Fears

In the latest development, Alibaba and Ant Financial's billionaire co-founder Jack Ma, who was reported missing amid a purported rift with Chinese Communist Party (CCP), has resurfaced. A video of him, first reported in a local blog, surfaced on the Internet, in which he is addressing an annual teachers' event that was launched by the Jack Ma Foundation in 2015 - Jack Ma Rural Teachers Award. While the whereabouts of the entrepreneur is still unknown and the video doesn't indicate the place or time of the shoot, Jack Ma is heard saying that he will meet after the pandemic is over.

The event was previously held in Sanya, South China's Hainan Province, each year on the traditional Chinese Laba Festival, but due to COVID-19 it was reorganized as an online event for the first time. In what is believed to be his first appearance after months, he says in the video, "'On this day, we have held an award ceremony in Sanya for 5 years and have paid tribute to teachers. However, this year we cannot for obvious reasons. But we are all connected via video calls and I promise to meet you all soon after the pandemic is over."

Tiff between Xi Jinping and Jack Ma - Questions over Ma being missing

Jack Ma, the Chinese billionaire, is under the scanner of the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP), and reports about him being missing began doing the rounds when he failed to appear in the final episode of his own talent show, Africa’s Business Heroes, which gives budding African entrepreneurs the chance to compete for a slice of a US $1.5 million prize. He last tweeted on October 10, 2020. Jack Ma was supposed to be part of the show's judges panel but was replaced by an Alibaba executive in November. His picture was also taken off the website. According to Financial Times, an Alibaba spokesperson said Ma was unable to take part in the judging panel "due to a schedule conflict."

Later, CNBC’s David Faber reported that Ma has been lying low, for the time being. Moreover, as per the Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece People's Daily, Ma is "embracing supervision at an undisclosed location", Hong Kong-based The Asia Times reported.

The 56-year-old hadn't been seen publicly after officials hit back at him following an October speech in which he complained at a business conference that China's regulators and state-run banks are hampering opportunities. "Today’s financial system is the legacy of the Industrial Age," Ma had said in the speech. "We must set up a new one for the next generation and young people. We must reform the current system," he had said. In November, officials in Beijing reprimanded Ma and suspended the $37billion initial public offering of his Ant Group on the direct order of President Jinping, the Wall Street Journal reported. He was then advised to remain in China before an anti-monopoly investigation was launched into his Alibaba Group Holdings on Christmas Eve, according to Bloomberg.

The moves are seen as a part of the Communist Party's efforts to curb the influence of tech companies as they move into the financial services sector during a time when Beijing is seeking to reduce financial risks. Chinese regulators also ordered Ant Group, the world’s largest financial technology company, to rectify its businesses and comply with regulatory requirements amid increased scrutiny of anti-monopoly practices in the country’s internet sector. Alibaba and a company spun off by Tencent Holding Ltd. were fined last month for failing to apply for official approval before proceeding with some acquisitions. However, suspicions still remain that the real reason for the crackdown on a person who should ostensibly and rightfully be a symbol of China's economic, social and entrepreneurial success is an ego battle against Xi Jinping.

