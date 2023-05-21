'Modi Modi' Chants, Gun-salute; PM Modi's Spectacular Arrival In Papua New Guinea In Pics

Quick links:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Papua New Guinea on May 21 after completing his Japan visit for the G7 summit.
PM Modi was welcomed on a red carpet with a 19-gun salute by soldiers of the Papua New Guinea military and was accorded a guard of honour.
The PM also received a warm welcome from his counterpart James Marape who broke protocol by giving a ceremonial welcome to a world leader after sunset.
Marape also touched PM Modi's feet to seek his blessings as the latter is the first Indian PM to ever visit Papua New Guinea.
A traditional folk dance native to the Papua New Guinean culture was also performed for PM Modi at Port Moresby.
He also met members of the Indian diaspora whose chants of 'Har Har Modi, Ghar Ghar Modi' reverberated on foreign land.
"The Indian community in Papua New Guinea came in large numbers and showed remarkable affection. Thankful to them for the memorable welcome," the PM tweeted.