'Modi Modi' Chants, Gun-salute; PM Modi's Spectacular Arrival In Papua New Guinea In Pics

PM Modi was welcomed on a red carpet with a 19-gun salute by soldiers of the Papua New Guinea military and was accorded a guard of honour.

Harsh Vardhan
Papua New Guinea
1/8
Image: PMO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Papua New Guinea on May 21 after completing his Japan visit for the G7 summit. 

Papua New Guinea
2/8
Image: PMO

PM Modi was welcomed on a red carpet with a 19-gun salute by soldiers of the Papua New Guinea military and was accorded a guard of honour.

Papua New Guinea
3/8
Image: PMO

The PM also received a warm welcome from his counterpart James Marape who broke protocol by giving a ceremonial welcome to a world leader after sunset. 

Papua New Guinea
4/8
Image: ANI

Marape also touched PM Modi's feet to seek his blessings as the latter is the first Indian PM to ever visit Papua New Guinea. 

Papua New Guinea
5/8
Image: PMO

A traditional folk dance native to the Papua New Guinean culture was also performed for PM Modi at Port Moresby. 

Papua New Guinea
6/8
Image: PMO

He also met members of the Indian diaspora whose chants of  'Har Har Modi, Ghar Ghar Modi' reverberated on foreign land. 

Papua New Guinea
7/8
Image: PMO

"The Indian community in Papua New Guinea came in large numbers and showed remarkable affection. Thankful to them for the memorable welcome," the PM tweeted. 

Papua New Guinea
8/8
Image: PMO

On May 22, PM Modi and his counterpart Marape will co-host the third summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC).

