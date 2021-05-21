IN PICS | Palestinians Celebrate Israel-Hamas Ceasefire After 11 Days Of Conflict

Quick links:
On May 21, the Israeli PM's Security Cabinet approved a unilateral ceasefire to halt what is being termed as the '1day War' between Zionists and Palestinians.
The truce, brokered by Egypt, took effect at around 2:00 am (local time) sending scores of Gazans back on the streets, some shouting “allahu akhbar” or whistling from balconies, according to AP.
This photograph, which surfaced online, shows Palestinians shooting celebratory fireworks in the Gaza Strip. Many others took to Twitter and Instagram to share similar pictures.
Celebrations spilt to West Bank, where the Arabs held similar victory marches. In the picture, a young man is seen raising the Palestinian flag in the Gaza Strip.
Hamas, which runs a quasi-democratic government in the Gaza Strip, said it was "Euphoria of victory" as it joined residents.
The celebrations of Palestinians reached the in the courtyards of Al Aqsa Mosque- the highly contested site between Jews and Arabs in East Jerusalem.
Many hoisted the Palestinian flag on the Al Aqsa compound, calling it a triumph of "Palestine's resistance" over Israel.