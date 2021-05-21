Last Updated:

IN PICS | Palestinians Celebrate Israel-Hamas Ceasefire After 11 Days Of Conflict

On May 21, the Israeli PM's Security Cabinet approved a unilateral ceasefire to halt what is being termed as the '1day War' between Zionists and Palestinians. 

Written By
Riya Baibhawi
Palestinian celebration
1/10
Associated Press

Palestinian celebration
2/10
RewaaAbuHelow/Twitter

The truce, brokered by Egypt, took effect at around 2:00 am (local time) sending scores of Gazans back on the streets, some shouting “allahu akhbar” or whistling from balconies, according to AP. 

Palestinian celebration
3/10
javeeds007/Twitter

This photograph, which surfaced online, shows Palestinians shooting celebratory fireworks in the Gaza Strip. Many others took to Twitter and Instagram to share similar pictures.  

Palestinian celebration
4/10
javeeds007/Twitter

A photo shows hundreds of Gazans marching on the streets in joy. 

Palestinian celebration
5/10
hamzaMsiddiqui/Twitter

Celebrations spilt to West Bank, where the Arabs held similar victory marches. In the picture, a young man is seen raising the Palestinian flag in the Gaza Strip. 

Palestinian celebration
6/10
hamzaMsiddiqui/Twitter

Many others chanted 'Anti-Israel' slogans as they coalesced to celebrate their "victory". 

Palestinian celebration
7/10
fatima_shanze/Twitter

Hamas, which runs a quasi-democratic government in the Gaza Strip, said it was "Euphoria of victory" as it joined residents. 

Palestinian celebration
8/10
Ummati_Muslimah/Twitter

The celebrations of Palestinians reached the in the courtyards of Al Aqsa Mosque- the highly contested site between Jews and Arabs in East Jerusalem. 

Palestinian celebration
9/10
Palestinian Press Agency

Many hoisted the Palestinian flag on the Al Aqsa compound, calling it a triumph of "Palestine's resistance" over Israel. 

Palestinian celebration
10/10
Ummati_Muslimah/Twitter

The conflict had claimed the lives of at least 230 Palestinians and caused rampant destruction of homes, hospitals and schools across the Gaza Strip. 

