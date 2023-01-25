IMF Urges Cash-strapped Pakistan To Buckle, Seeks Details On Country’s Budget

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has urged Pakistan to buckle up as the country gets left with not enough choices but to accept all conditions put forward by the financial agency amidst its unprecedented economic crisis. According to ANI, Pakistan requires a hefty sum of $10 billion in order to avert getting defaulted. The South Asian nation has paid merely $15 billion out of the $23 billion it owes to the IMF.

The demands put forward by the IMF include the shutdown of the electric subsidy programme, the non-prohibition of LCs, tying gas pricing to global markets, and permitting dollars to fluctuate independently. The monetary body has also asked Pakistan to provide more details about its budget.

The ruling Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) “fears that implementing some of these demands will hike the price of essential items across the board,” a source told Dawn. As of now, Pakistan can only rely on the IMF to pull itself out of a financial crisis.

Why is the deal's revival necessary?

In order to avoid the default, Pakistan will need to get fresh loans of $10 billion in the next five months. The Pakistani government is preparing to table its plan of removing the circular debt of the gas sector to increase gas tariffs and make relevant changes to fulfill the conditions laid out by the IMF.

"The fresh loans requirements of USD 8 to USD 10 billion cannot be managed without blessings of the revival of the IMF programme," a source told The News on Monday. "On external debt repayment, there is the exposure of USD 5 billion which has so far remained unfulfilled, increasing exposure and risk for the country," they said. Pakistan’s downward economic trajectory began when the IMF stalled its programme last November, with the government sending out SOS (Save Our Soul) to the monetary body, urging the revival of the deal.

(With agency inputs)