Pakistan's Tehreek-E-Taliban Chief Mufti Noor Wali Maseed Calls For Attack On Forces

As the Taliban takes complete control of Afghanistan, Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) chief Mufti Noor Wali Maseed on Sunday called for an attack on Pakistani Forces. The TTP chief also pointed towards atrocities by the Pakistan Army. This latest development comes after the Taliban freed TTP terrorists. According to reports, TTP asks Pakistan forces to free Balochistan, Pashtunistan and Sindhudesh. This warning by Tehreek-e-Taliban comes two days after a terror attack in Pakistan's Gwadar.

Anti-Pak TTP terrorists freed in Afghanistan

After the Taliban took over the control of Afghanistan, panic erupted among the civilians, and thousands are still attempting to flee via Kabul airport and across the country's borders. However, the only ones the Taliban appears intent on giving respite to are terrorists, with another lot, from TTP now being released, and this comes as a warning for Pakistan that its support to the Taliban is more than likely to bite it back.

With Pakistan continuing to favour the Taliban in its various statements, the extremist group released Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) prisoners from a jail situated in the Bagram airbase (once US troops' main hub in Afghanistan). The TTP, or simply the Pakistan Taliban, is considered a far-right Islamist Pashtun-based terrorist group. Most Taliban groups in Pakistan blend under the umbrella organization of the TTP, a terrorist group that also endangers the people of Pakistan and aims to take down the Pakistan government and military. Recently, the Pakistan government released Mullah Mohammad Rasool, the leader of a splinter faction of the Afghan Taliban.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan calls Taliban 'liberators'

Ignoring thousands of Afghan citizens' fleeing amid fear after the Taliban takeover, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Afghans had finally broken free from slavery. Imran Khan claimed that a slavish attitude could never accomplish anything significant while speaking at the Single National Curriculum (SNC) launch in Islamabad. As a result, he argued that it is critical that they get rid of this mentality as a nation.

Pakistan-based terror groups like the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ) helped the Taliban capture Kabul, as per Republic sources. Motormouth minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that the families of the Taliban militants live in Pakistan.

