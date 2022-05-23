Last Updated:

'India & Japan Natural Partners': PM Modi Addresses Diaspora; Invokes Swami Vivekananda

Addressing Indians from Tokyo, PM Modi remembered Swami Vivekananda and Rabindranath Tagore, and how they always appreciated the Japanese discipline.

Ananya Varma

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with the Indian diaspora in Japan, drawing out the close bond between the two nations along the lines of knowledge, development, and religion. Welcomed among chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', and 'Jai Shri Ram', the Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for the Indian community's love for their motherland, and called it their 'biggest strength'. 

"Whenever I visit Japan, I see your love keeps on increasing. Many of you are those who are staying here for many years now. In Japan, the commitment toward their own culture, morals, and values is quite deep. The language, dress, culture, and food of Japan have become a part of your life in a way," said PM Modi. 

"But you equally celebrate when there is some good news happening in India. If something bad happens, you get affected the most. You never lose touch with your roots and that's our biggest strength," he added.

'India & Japan natural partners'

Addressing Indians from Tokyo, PM Modi remembered Swami Vivekananda and Rabindranath Tagore, and how they always appreciated the Japanese discipline. He stated that the two countries were 'natural partners' and shared a relationship of intimacy, spirituality, cooperation, and belonging.

"Before Vivekananda was going to Chicago for his historic address, he had come to Japan. He had left a deep impression on his mind in Japan. He had openly praised the patriotism of the people of Japan, the confidence of the people of Japan, and the awareness of the people of Japan for cleanliness," said the PM.

'World needs to follow the path of Buddha'

The Prime Minister also opined that today, the world needed to follow the path shown by Lord Buddha. "This is the way to save humanity from all the challenges facing the world today, be it violence, anarchy, terrorism, or climate change," said PM Modi, adding that India was still using his teachings to tide over the biggest challenges. 

He also took the opportunity to highlight India's digital revolution, which ushered in 'leakage proof governance'. "We have identified a strong and resilient, responsible democracy in India. In the last 8 years, we have made him a medium of positive change in people's lives," PM Modi said.

"As much as today's India is proud of its past, it is equally optimistic about its tech-led, science-led, innovation-led, talent-led future. I can see the same in the eyes of Japanese-- self-confidence. We are reclaiming our culture and tradition and our lost hope. The change is here," he said.

PM tells Japanese citizens 'Bharat Chalo, Bharat Dekho'

Invoking Vivekanand's remark that every youngster should visit Japan once in their lifetime, PM Modi said that today, he would urge the youth of Japan to visit India once in their lifetime.

"Be it faith or adventure, India is a natural tourist destination for Japan. So come to India, look at India, join India, for this resolution, I would request every Indian in Japan to join them," said the Prime Minister.

 

