Indian Workers Attacked Along Nepal Border In Uttarakhand; Defence Minister Intervenes

The windscreens of four trucks were damaged on December 19, as miscreants tried to attack the Indian workers along the border town Dharchula, in Uttarakhand. Following this, the truck drivers had to jump into the Kali river in order to save themselves, officials said on Saturday (December 24).

"Indian workers were attacked once again from the Nepal side on December 19," SDO irrigation department Farhan Ahmad said.

As per an official, such incidents have been quite active in the past few days in the border town against Indian workers who are currently engaged in the construction of a safety wall along the Kali river.

"Windscreens of two dumpers and two tipper trucks were broken in the stone-throwing, which were launched here via catapults," he added.

Some elements are against the wall construction

In Dharchula, a safety wall is being created along the Kali river that flows between India and Nepal. It has been learned that some elements are against the construction of the wall and are furiously throwing stones in order to stop the work at the location. “It will be difficult to continue work if such incidents are not stopped by the administration,” the SDO irrigation department stressed.

Initial reports suggested that stones were hurled at workers for about 4 hours which hurt the workers engaged in the construction work.

Raksha Mantri bats for negotiations with Nepal

Calling Nepal a friend, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called for negotiations with the neighbouring country saying, "Nepal is our friend, if there is any dispute, we will solve it together." Also, Indian officials will be taking up the matter with their Nepalese counterparts if such incidents occur in the future.

The District Magistrate has also been informed about the recent incident by the Dharchula SDM Divesh Shashni.

Dharchula residents said, "When Nepal was constructing a protection wall on its side there was no opposition. Some miscreants are stopping our work." "They are testing our patience. If such incidents continue, we will have to force closure of the border bridge on Kali to stop Nepalese citizens from entering to India,” said Prema Kutiyal, a Councillor of Dharchula Nagar Palika, doubting the neighbours.