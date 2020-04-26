PM Modi Appeals For More Ramzan Prayers Than Before, But From Home; So Covid's Gone By Eid

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the 64th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, he urged the Muslim community on the holy month of Ramzan to pray from their homes amid the outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic.

He said that they should wish for complete eradication of the disease by the time nation celebrates Eid. He also gave examples of other festivals - Vishu, Baisakhi, Navoborsha, etc - and said that unlike previous years when people went out of their homes to celebrate, this year they stayed indoors.

READ | Covid Lockdown to be extended in Mumbai & Pune beyond May 3, likely till June: Sources

"While celebrating Ramzan the previous time, no one would have thought that there would be so many difficulties during Ramzan this time. This time, let us pray that the world may be freed from the Coronavirus by the time of Eid."

This Ramzan, we should pray more than before to ensure that before Eid the world gets rid of Coronavirus. I am sure we will strengthen this fight by following orders of the local administration: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/UEQY58vXeP — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2020

This edition comes exactly one week before India ends its extended nationwide Covid lockdown. The Prime Minister said that India has launched a people-centric fight against Coronavirus. "Today's Mann Ki Baat is taking place when we are in the midst of a 'Yuddh.' India's fight against COVID-19 is people-driven. Every Indian is a soldier in this fight." He said he is grateful to farmers and health workers for their role during this pandemic. He also coined a term that should be citizens' motto for fighting the pandemic - 'Do gaj duri hai bahut jaruri'.

READ | Centre adds clarification: All rural shops except malls allowed; E-commerce still limited

PM Modi added that Covid has brought positive changes in the way the society functions. In what can be called his response to the controversy over the export of paracetamol and Hydroxychloroquine to other nations, PM Modi applauded India's effort to help them amid the global pandemic. Explaining about the new platform of the Central government, PM Modi said that covidewarriors.gov.in has connected the COVID warriors from across the country. He also appreciated the contribution of state governments in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

READ | 'People-centric fight the only way to Combat COVID': Here's PM Modi's FULL Mann Ki Baat

Watch full address here

READ | Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for essential service staff amid rising Covid cases