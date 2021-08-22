Taliban Take 20 Children Hostage From Kashnabad, Baghlan; Northern Alliance Ready To Fight

In a shocking development in the Afghanistan crisis, the Taliban on Sunday held as many as 20 children hostage in the Kashnabad valley of Baghlan province. The children, the sources informed, are those of men taking part in the resistance against the militant group's rule in the country. As demand for the release of the children, the group has asked all of the men to surrender. This is to weaken the resistance that is brewing in the war-torn country, as part of which three districts- Banu, Pol-e-Hesar, and De Salah in Afghanistan's Baghlan province have been captured.

A fight is presently going on in the Baghlan province. Taking to his official Twitter handle, one of the commanders who has joined hands with Ahmad Massoud-led anti-Taliban National Resistance Front of Afghanistan wrote, "Taliban have sent massive battalion from Kunduz to recapture Baghlan. Although they are superior in number/artillery we’ll fight to the last man & make a stand here."

Intel:

Battle in Panjshir?

Earlier in the day, the Taliban had given an ultimatum of four hours to the Ahmad Massoud-led anti-Taliban National Resistance Front of Afghanistan in Panjshir. One of the members of the militant group, who is presently moving towards Panjshir, said, "If they surrender, everything will be fine. Otherwise, we will punish." However, the resistant group has made it clear that they are not going to cow down in front of the militant group. They conducted a rally with Afghanistan flags on Sunday, in which it called on the Afghan people to stand up and fight against the brutality of the group.

Meanwhile, sources have claimed that the video of the Taliban moving towards Panjshir is nothing but a facade created to confuse the Afghans. The sources added that they are actually moving towards the Baghlan province where a fight is going on in full swing between the two groups.

It is pertinent to mention here that the provinces of Banu, Pol-e-Hesar, and De Salah of Baghlan district are very close to Panjshir, where remnants of government forces and other militia groups have gathered and started a resistance.