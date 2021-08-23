Taliban Warns US, UK Of Consequences In Case Of Delay In Withdrawal Deadline

After Joe Biden hinted at an extension on the deadline for withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, the Taliban on Monday has warned the Biden administration of ‘consequences’ in case of such a delay. The Taliban has now warned US and UK to keep their withdrawal deadline and stated that a delay was not acceptable. According to sources, the terrorist group controlling Kabul has now issued a serious ‘red line’ warning to the US regarding the deadline.

Taliban’s political spokesman Suhail Shaheen on Monday issued a warning to the US and UK and said that the parties could not extend their stay in Afghanistan. Stressing on the urgency to retrieve their military troops from Afghanistan, the spokesperson said that any other intention would provoke a reaction from Kabul. "It's a red line. President Biden announced that on 31 August they would withdraw all their military forces. So if they extend it that means they are extending occupation while there is no need for that,” Suhail Shaheen said.

Speaking in an interview with Sky News in Doha, Shaheen said: “If the US or the UK were to seek additional time to continue evacuations, the answer is no. Or there would be consequences. It will create mistrust between us. If they are intent on continuing the occupation, it will provoke a reaction.” The comments came after the Biden administration hinted at an extended stay in Afghanistan to evacuate US citizens and allies along with the troops.

US sanctions against Taliban

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden once again commented on the Afghanistan situation on Sunday and said that possible sanctions against the Taliban is dependent on their conduct. According to Biden, the Taliban who has taken Afghanistan has assured proper conduct, however, the US government has not ruled out any possibility of sanctions against the Taliban. Speaking from the White House, President Biden said that in case such a situation appears, necessary sanctions will be taken against the group.

Further, speaking on the assurance made by the Taliban, he said that the group has till now not created any disruption in the evacuation process and is sticking to their words. However, any actions against the US forces will compel the government to support sanctions. Earlier, speaking on the same matter, US National Security Adviser (NSA) Jack Sullivan said that if the Taliban tries to block or interfere in the evacuation process, they will have to face a forceful and prompt response from the government.

US evacuation in Afghanistan

The United States along with other countries have been trying to evacuate their nationals and officials from the country, ever since the Taliban takeover. Biden had earlier termed the evacuation process as the most difficult and largest airlift ever. Though, he assured of getting all the Americans and allies out of the country, aiming towards ending the Afghan mission for once and for all. Till now around 25,100 individuals have been evacuated since August 14. Also, approximately 30,000 are evacuated since the end of July, the White House tweeted on Sunday.

IMAGE: AP