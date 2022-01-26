US holding ‘intensive discussions’ with Europe about energy crises in case Russian attacks

Quick links:
US Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman is holding talks on the energy crises that will hit the US and its allies in case of a Russian invasion in Ukraine as the former is suspected of cutting the gas supply. Sherman has been in consultation with Yalta concerning a European strategy to address the energy crises. The US “is having intensive discussions with European capitals to ensure energy supply for Europe if Russia uses energy as a weapon,” Sherman has said in a statement. "Russia needs to sell energy and it is critical for their economy,” the statement further read.
US Embassy in Ukraine has warned the American citizens in Ukraine to consider vacating the country now, stressing that the security situation at this time was “unpredictable” due to the Russian invasion threat. “The US Embassy urges US citizens in Ukraine to consider departing now using commercial, or any other privately available transportation options,” the embassy said on its website.
It added, that the security situation in Ukraine “can deteriorate with little notice.” Further, the embassy suggested that US citizens wishing to depart Ukraine currently have multiple options via commercial flights from all Ukrainian international airports. The embassy stressed that it remains open and is able to process US passports and Consular Reports of Birth Abroad, and can also provide repatriation loans for US citizens who cannot afford at this time to purchase a commercial ticket to the United States.
Pentagon says that some troops can be ready to deploy in eastern Europe as early as within five days should the NATO alliance requests them. As tensions with Russia continue to rise, 8,500 troops from the US military units have been put on alert by US President Joe Biden and would be deployed as a part of the NATO Response Force, if activated by NATO during the Russia Ukraine conflict. Pentagon has not yet clarified which units have been put on alert, but it is beig reported that it may be brigade combat teams, reconnaissance, logistics, aviation, and transportation. The advice was given to Biden by the US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley.
"As of now, the decision has been made to put these units on higher alert, and higher alert only," Kirby said at the briefing. "No decisions have been made to deploy any forces from the United States at this time."
In the wake of a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine, the United States and its few allies are mulling to deploy thousands more troops to Eastern European NATO countries, US officials familiar with the matter told CNN. Romania, Bulgaria, and Hungary are among the countries where deployments are expected to be made. The deployments would be akin to the forward battle units already stationed in the Baltic States and Poland, with each country receiving about 1,000 personnel, as per the news outlet.
Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg on Wednesday said that the Russia-led Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is not the only lever Europe could pull to penalise Russia in case of any hostile action against Ukraine. Schallenberg went on to say that the European continent's common security necessitates cooperation with Moscow.
"The pipeline is not yet operational, and gas is not being pumped. We have other levers that we intend to use and will definitely use if Russia makes an attempt to invade Ukraine," Schallenberg told Austria's ORF channel, Sputnik reported.
French President Emmanuel Macron will speak with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on phone on Friday as tensions between Ukraine and Russia continue to escalate. Macron on Tuesday informed about his upcoming call with Putin and pledged to “never give up dialogue with Russia”, according to a Politico report. It is to mention that the call will take place post Russian and Ukrainian officials' meeting in Paris on Wednesday. As per reports, the officials are set to meet their French and German counterparts in a bid to defuse tensions. The Normandy Format talks will be centred upon the Ukrainian crisis and Russia would be reportedly represented by Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak.
The Indian embassy in Kyiv has urged its citizens living in Ukraine to register in order to get information quickly in the wake of the ongoing military buildup on the Russian-Ukrainian border. The embassy said it is keeping a close eye on the situation and advised Indian citizens to keep checking its website for updates.
"With an intent to coordinate with Indian citizens effectively, and disseminate information in a swift manner, Embassy of India, Kyiv requests all Indian citizens, including students presently located in the territory of Ukraine, to fill up the below form. Those students presently pursuing online education from India are directed NOT to fill up the form," the Indian embassy said in a release, as per ANI.
The United Kingdom is mulling increasing sanctions against Russia. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss announced the UK is working on legislation to increase sanctions against Russia, which will be introduced in the coming days. As per Sky News, she further stated that they will introduce new legislation to strengthen their sanctions framework, allowing them to target additional Russian organisations and individuals.
While talking to Republic TV, Dmitry Babich, a political analyst, stated that Russia has no intention to attack Ukraine as President Putin and other officials have never mentioned it. He further stated that the Ukrainian government is also saying that they don't see any danger at this particular moment. He continued by claiming that the only party that is "creating the rift" between them is the United States and the European Union.
Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's foreign minister, stated that the number of Russian forces stationed along his country's border was insufficient to launch a major attack. "As of now, the number is not insufficient to launch a full-fledged assault against Ukraine," he told reporters on Wednesday. However, Kuleba also stated that the number of Russian troops deployed along Ukraine's border does pose a direct threat to the country.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that Moscow is soon expecting a formal written answer from Washington to its security guarantee proposals. Speaking to Russian Duma lawmakers, Lavrov remarked that his US counterpart Antony Blinken had promised him that a response would be provided by the end of this week. He further stated that Russia will not sit idle if the US and its allies refuse to respond to security guarantee proposals, as per Sputnik.
Kremlin on Wednesday warned that sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin would be 'destructive' amid ongoing Russia-Ukraine tensions. US President Joe Biden on Tuesday, January, 25, stated that he would consider personal sanctions on Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin if Russia invades Ukraine. While speaking to reporters, Biden said that there would be “enormous consequences” for the world if Russia made a move on the former Soviet Republic, which lies on its south-western border.