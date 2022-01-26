US holding ‘intensive discussions’ with Europe about energy crises in case Russian attacks

US Embassy in Ukraine has warned the American citizens in Ukraine to consider vacating the country now, stressing that the security situation at this time was “unpredictable” due to the Russian invasion threat. “The US Embassy urges US citizens in Ukraine to consider departing now using commercial, or any other privately available transportation options,” the embassy said on its website.

It added, that the security situation in Ukraine “can deteriorate with little notice.” Further, the embassy suggested that US citizens wishing to depart Ukraine currently have multiple options via commercial flights from all Ukrainian international airports. The embassy stressed that it remains open and is able to process US passports and Consular Reports of Birth Abroad, and can also provide repatriation loans for US citizens who cannot afford at this time to purchase a commercial ticket to the United States.