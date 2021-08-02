US, UK Urge Taliban For Peace; Says 'no Business In Governance If Violence Not Controlled'

The United States and the United Kingdom have jointly urged the Taliban to stop the barbarism as the rogue insurgent group has gone on a killing spree after the US and NATO allies withdrew their troops from Afghanistan. The US Embassy in Kabul has squarely held the Taliban leadership, which is holding peace talks in Doha, responsible for the lawless killings by the rogue Taliban terrorists.

Terming the massacre of civilians as "revenge killings", the US Embassy asserted that if the Taliban leaders cannot control their insurgents, they have no business in governance later. As the mass murders could constitute war crimes, the US Embassy said the murders must be investigated and those Taliban fighters or commanders responsible for the brutality must be brought to book.

(1/2) In Spin Boldak, Kandahar, the Taliban massacred dozens of civilians in revenge killings. These murders could constitute war crimes; they must be investigated & those Taliban fighters or commanders responsible held accountable. 🇬🇧 + 🇺🇸 urge #CeasefireNow. pic.twitter.com/gkIzeMgQ32 — U.S. Embassy Kabul (@USEmbassyKabul) August 2, 2021

(2/2) The Taliban's leadership must be held responsible for the crimes of their fighters. If you cannot control your fighters now, you have no business in governance later. Read more here: https://t.co/jKiovuozJK — U.S. Embassy Kabul (@USEmbassyKabul) August 2, 2021

Taliban's barbarism in Afghanistan

As the Taliban attempts to push further and gain control of major cities in Afghanistan, bomb blasts, airstrikes, killing hundreds of innocent people have become a new normal in the war-torn country. On Sunday, the Taliban's barbarism against civilians was caught on camera once again. Republic TV has accessed another disturbing video from Kandahar, where Talibani terrorists are seen hanging Afghan civilians in broad daylight, in public. According to the local residents of Kandahar, the two individuals were arrested in a kidnapping case and were later hanged in the city. The locals have been warned by the Taliban that whoever is found violating their rules will be punished the same way as the two men.

Several such incidents have come to the fore when the Taliban terrorists have butchered civilians and Afghan Army personnel in broad daylight to seek revenge from the democratically elected government in Afghanistan. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stated on Sunday that the Taliban has grown "more cruel and more oppressive" over the last two decades.

In the first six months of this year, 1,677 civilians were murdered and 3,644 more were injured in Afghanistan, according to a study released by an Afghan watchdog. This is an 80% increase in casualties when compared to the same period in 2020. According to the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC), these killings occurred in 1,594 separate security situations.

Retaliating to the Taliban, the Afghanistan Government has also launched an offensive against the insurgency. The Afghan National Security Forces (ANDSF) conducted a joint operation along with the Afghan Air Force (AAF) leading to the elimination of more than 400 terrorists in the past 24 hours. According to Afghanistan's Ministry of Defence, 455 Taliban terrorists were killed and 232 were wounded due to ANDSF operations in several provinces across the country in 24 hours.

455 #Taliban terrorists were killed and 232 were wounded as a result of #ANDSF operations in Nangarhar, Paktia, Paktika, Logar, Kandahar, Herat, Faryab, Jowzjan, Balkh, Samangan, Helmand, Takhar, Kunduz and Baghlan & Kapisa provinces during the last 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/BpIcc4utlU — Ministry of Defense, Afghanistan (@MoDAfghanistan) August 2, 2021

The fate of Afghanistan remains uncertain as the Taliban becomes dominant with the US and NATO forces exiting the war-torn country. The Taliban have swiftly captured territory in recent weeks, seized strategic border crossings and are threatening a number of provincial capitals, after the last of the U.S. and NATO soldiers left Afghanistan.

Although the Taliban has claimed it wants peace in the war-torn country, there have been repeated reports from captured districts of Taliban imposing harsh restrictions on women and even setting fire to schools, apart from civilians being butchered. Taliban has unleashed terror to an extent that it also destroyed horse statues meant for children's amusement in the Badakhshan area, calling them 'un-Islamic'. Reportedly, the Taliban is also recruiting locals and forcefully collecting funds from them to aid its fighting in the war-torn country.