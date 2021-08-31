WATCH: Taliban Terrorists Wear Full US Military Uniforms & Gear; Inspect America's Arsenal

As the United States of America (USA) has officially withdrawn its troops from Afghanistan, the Taliban has taken charge of the war-torn nation. The Taliban groups on Tuesday were seen dressed up and equipped in US military gear and roaming inside the premises of Kabul International Airport. Various videos surfaced on social media depicting the Taliban terrorists wearing US military uniforms along with arms and ammo.

As per reports, the Taliban were taking stock of the equipment left by the USA at the Kabul airport. The USA is already facing criticism for leaving significant amounts of sophisticated weaponry, as well as vehicles and aircraft behind, effectively handing the Taliban a veritable arsenal. Earlier, Taliban terrorists were seen taking over the Kabul Airport and celebrating the US withdrawal by firing in the air.

US Military Equipment Left Behind In Afghanistan

Based on a US GAO (United States Government Accountability Office) report, the US spent almost $83 billion worth of training and equipment to Afghan security forces since 2001, and $3 billion, this year alone. Further, if reports are to be believed, the US planned to continue to fund the Afghan military even after its exit, before the Taliban steamrolled through all the big cities and conquered the country. Every day since the Taliban's rule began, visuals have come in of terrorists finding entire yard-fulls of US military equipment and vehicles.

US troops withdraw from Afghanistan

US President Joe Biden on Monday announced the completion of the massive evacuation operations from Afghanistan, thanking the US servicemen for their execution of the dangerous evacuation. The last American soldier boarded a US C-17 aircraft on August 30, marking the end of the 20-year-long US mission in Kabul.

"The past 17 days have seen our troops execute the largest airlift in US history, evacuating over 120,000 US citizens, citizens of our allies, and Afghan allies of the United States. They have done it with unmatched courage, professionalism, and resolve. Now, our 20-year military presence in Afghanistan has ended," Biden said, as per a release of the White House.

(Image Credits: @Nabhibulous/Twitter)