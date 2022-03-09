Amidst Military Offensive, Russian Troops Loot Ukrainian Stores, Robbing TV Sets; Watch

As the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war transcends into the 14th day, Russian soldiers were found robbing Ukrainian stores. In a recent video, Russian troops were seen stealing TV sets from stores. Reacting to the development, Ukraine's Defence Minister, Oleksiy Reznikov on Tuesday claimed that Russian troops are "demoralised" and now resorting to "loot" in the country.

Taking to Twitter, Reznikov wrote about the Russian forces resorting to looting and thereby violating the International Humanitarian Law on War. The opponent continues the offensive operation, but the pace of promotion of his troops has slowed significantly, he said.

"The occupants are demoralised and increasingly tend to looting and violations of International Humanitarian Law on War. The Defense Forces Group continues to conduct tactical operations within the South, Eastern and Northern operating zones across specific boundaries," the Ukrainian Defence Ministry wrote in a Twitter post

Konotop Looting

After being left without supplies on the third day of the invasion, Russian forces allegedly stole food stores near the northeast city of Konotop. According to Ukrainian Defence forces, the incidents were reported on the outskirts of the city where Ukrainian forces destroyed 40 units of Russian equipment.

"After difficult battles and significant losses, Russian occupiers ended up near Konotop. And as they have issues with fuel and supplies. Tankers were seen driving around with canisters trying to buy fuel. Soldiers from the occupying forces demand that residents give them food,” Kyiv’s newspapers reported.

Ukrainians fighting back looters

Notably, many houses and stores in Ukraine were left without possessions as millions migrated from the war-struck cities while Russian forces marched into these abandoned stores and started looting them. However, those who remained are fighting against stealers. According to a report by Daily Mail, on Tuesday, Ukrainians in Kyiv were fighting back against looters. As punishment for allegedly looting in Kyiv during the continuing Russian invasion of the city, a guy was strapped to a light post. He was reportedly tied to the pole with his trousers pulled down to his knees.

Food Crisis

Many embattled cities in Ukraine are currently facing a food shortage as families are struggling to find basic amenities. Furthermore, reports arising from Kyiv suggests of a severe shortage of food and water. The UN World Food Programme (WFP) is currently setting up hubs in the neighbouring countries of Ukraine. These hubs will deliver food assistance to Ukraine as well as to the refugees migrating out of the country. Amid the ongoing war, the head of the UN's World Food Programme (WFP), David Beasley, warned the world of soaring food prices and other essential goods.

