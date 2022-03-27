Biden Emphasises On Effect Of Sanctions On Russia; Quips 'Ruble Reduced To Rubble'

United States President Joe Biden on Saturday delivered his remarks in Poland on the united efforts of the world to support the people of the war-torn Ukraine. The US President further shared details on the sanctions against Russia, stating that 141 Russian oligarchs and more than 400 government officials had been sanctioned by the US, and now 'Russia's Ruble is reduced to rubble.'

'Russia's Ruble is reduced to rubble': Joe Biden

While delivering his speech, Biden stated, "141 Oligarchs and over 400 govt officials have been sanctioned by the US. Private sectors are at their lowest. These officials and oligarchs got enormous priority from the Kremlin. Over 400 private sector companies left Russia. It takes 200 Rubles to be 1 dollar. Russia's Ruble is reduced to rubble. Their economy will be cut to half. The Ruble is crumbling now. Before this invasion, it was one of the largest economies in the world. These economic sanctions are new kinds of steps to inflict damage. Its ability to build military and ability to project power will be cut."

#BREAKING | Russia's economy will be cut to half. Ruble is crumbling now. Before this invasion, it was one of the largest economies in the world: Joe Biden in Poland



Lambasting Vladimir Putin and the Russian Federation, the US President further stated, "That is no solace to the people who lost family, but Putin thought Ukrainians would roll over and not fight. He has not read history, rather than breaking their resolve, he has met their match. He wanted less of a NATO presence, now he has a larger presence, the West now stands united. Democracies are revitalized in months, which we once took years to establish."

Biden added, "There is a brain drain leaving Russia, 200,000 have left the country in a month. You, Russian people, are not our enemy. This war is not worthy of you people. American people stand with you and the citizens of Ukraine who want peace."

Earlier in the day, Biden met with Ukraine's Foreign and Defence Ministers at the Marriott Hotel in central Warsaw. After the meeting, the US President informed that both the countries discussed the efforts made to help the war-torn country, and the humanitarian aid provided by the US. During the meeting, Biden was seated alongside US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, facing Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov. After the meeting, Kuleba said that Ukraine and President Biden "agreed on the next steps to ensure that fewer such missiles fall on Ukrainian soil."

