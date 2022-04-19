Russia Accuses Ukraine Of 'changing Positions On Agreed Terms' In Peace Talks

With the Russia-Ukraine war nearing eight weeks, Moscow has now accused Kyiv of being inconsistent in its stance on peace talks. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in a press call on Monday that Ukraine was constantly changing its position on the already agreed issues between both sides as conflict continues on the ground in major Ukrainian cities. Thousands of casualties have been recorded in the Russian and Ukrainian military and so far, the negotiators of both countries have remained unsuccessful in achieving a breakthrough to abate the war.

“Contacts continue at an expert level within the framework of the negotiation process,” said Kremlin spokesperson Peskov.

“Unfortunately the Ukrainian side is not consistent in terms of the points that have been agreed,” he added.

Moscow and Kyiv started the peace negotiations after Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 launched a “special military operation” to ‘demilitarise’ Donetsk and Luhansk regions in Ukraine which are largely populated by ethnic Russians. Since late February, Kyiv has claimed that Russian forces have attacked civilians in the Ukrainian cities even though Moscow has dismissed the allegations. Now, as the war entered day 55, Peskov has said that Kyiv is “often changing its position and the trend of the negotiating process leaves much to be desired”.

Russia has stated that it would immediately halt the military actions in Ukraine if the authorities in Kyiv meet Moscow’s list of demands. One of Russia’s demands is that Ukraine should agree to never join the US-led defence alliance, NATO. However, Washington justifies NATO’s enlargement as a move to tackle Russia’s operation. Lats last month Turkey, which is also a NATO member, hosted a high-level in-person meeting between Russian and Ukrainian officials but none of the efforts led to a ceasefire agreement.

Zelenskyy: Russia launched 'battle for Donbass'

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday said Russian forces have launched a “large-scale offensive” in the battle for the Donbas region. He also said that a “significant” portion of Russian troops is now concentrated in the region. It is to note here ever since Russian Defence Ministry announced the drawback of forces from Kyiv and Chernihiv, Ukrainian intelligence had claimed that the so-called de-escalation’ claimed by Moscow was for ‘reorganising’ troops in the Donbas region.

Noting the concentration of Russian forces in Donbas, Zelenskyy went on to say that regardless of the number of soldiers, Ukraine “will fight”. Ukrainian President averred that his country’s forces will not surrender “any part of Ukraine” and they do not seek to take “any land that is not ours”. He also declared that the “battle of Donbas” has begun while claiming that Russia had been preparing for it for a “long time”. Echoing similar remarks as Zelenksyy, his chief of staff Andrii Yermak declared that the “second phase of the war has started.”

Image: AP