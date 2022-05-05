Russia Advances Attack On Azovstal Mills After Agreeing On Humanitarian Corridors; Watch

Ukraine's Azov Regiment Commander Denis Prokopenko on Wednesday asserted that the country's defenders are fighting "difficult and bloody battles" inside Azovstal metallurgical plant in Mariupol. In a video message released on Telegram, the defence official hailed the soldiers who are "making superhuman efforts to contain pressure or the enemy under the situation that is extremely difficult." Prokopenko's message came shortly after Mariupol's mayor informed regional media that the invading forces have launched devasting missile raids around the steelwork, which is the last holdout of the "remnant" Ukrainian defenders fighting to protect the besieged port city.

Apart from over a thousand Ukrainian forces, the vast steel plant is also reportedly holding at least 200 civilians who had sought shelter from Russian shelling weeks ago. According to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, about 157 civilians from the steel plant were "successfully evacuated" through green corridors that were allowed after weeks of talks with Russians. In all, as many as 344 civilians were extracted from Mariupol and four adjacent towns that came under heavy shelling by Russian troops. The evacuees arrived safely at the Ukraine-held region of Zaporizhzhia, where they were given necessary humanitarian aid, the UN Human Rights Agency said.

Mariupol city council lost touch with Ukrainian defenders in Azovstal

According to reports by Independent, Mariupol mayor Vadym Boychenko has lost contact with the defenders inside the steelworks. Videos and satellite images accessed on Wednesday depicted colossal bombings that rocked the ill-fated metallurgical plant. A video accessed by Republic TV showed a flurry of bombs going off with massive smoke and fire at the Azovstal plant.

[Satellite image shows smoke billowing from Azovstal steel plant after Russia strikes on Wednesday. Image: AP]

In the latest operational briefing by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, authorities also noted that the Russians have concentrated their attacks on "blocking and trying to destroy" defending units stationed in the steel plant. Notably, the firing and blitz aggravated while Russia has agreed to implement day time ceasefire for three days beginning from May 5.

⚡️ Russia claims it will release civilians from Azovstal starting May 5.



Russia’s Defense Ministry announced on May 4 that it will permit the evacuation of civilians from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Moscow time on May 5, 6, and 7. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) May 4, 2022

Russia decides to boycott UNSC meet

Meanwhile, Russia on Thursday announced its decision to boycott the UN Security Council meeting with the EU Political and Security Committee (PSC). "We made this decision in connection with the clearly hostile and Russophobic policy of the EU, which is actively trying to ‘put out’ the fire of the Ukrainian crisis by adding gasoline to it," stated the Russian permanent representative to the council, Dmitry Polyanskiy on Wednesday. Polyanskiy further lashed out at the EU leadership, accusing them of gaslighting the Ukraine war by sending more weapons to Kyiv.

