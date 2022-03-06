Quick links:
Ukraine will create full-fledged camps for Russian POWs, said Oleksiy Arestovych, advisor to the head of the Ukrainian presidential office. According to NEXTA, such a decision was caused by a large number of Russian soldiers who were taken prisoner of war.
One of the world's most popular gaming platforms Epic Games has said that they are suspending all commercial relations with Russia, but do not plan to block access to the games.
Epic is stopping commerce with Russia in our games in response to its invasion of Ukraine. We’re not blocking access for the same reason other communication tools remain online: the free world should keep all lines of dialogue open.— Epic Games Newsroom (@EpicNewsroom) March 5, 2022
Russian President Vladimir Putin has described sanctions imposed by Western nations over his invasion of Ukraine as "akin to a declaration of war". "But thank God it has not come to that," he added. Speaking to a group of women flight attendants at an Aeroflot training centre near Moscow, Putin warned that any attempt to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine would be seen as participation in the armed conflict.
Poland may provide Ukraine with MiG-29 fighters and Su-25 attack aircraft and receive F-16 fighters in exchange from the US, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources in the U.S. administration.
Azerbaijan Airlines has suspended all flights to Russia. The Azerbaijani airline Buta Airways has also refused to fly to Russian cities amid the ongoing war.
❗️#Azerbaijan Airlines suspends all flights to #Russia, the Azerbaijani airline Buta Airways also refuses to fly to #Russian cities— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 6, 2022
Mastercard and Visa are suspending their operations in Russia, the companies said Saturday. According to AP, Mastercard said cards issued by Russian banks will no longer be supported by its network and any Mastercard issued outside the country will not work at Russian stores or ATMs. Visa, on the other hand, said it's working with clients and partners in Russia to cease all Visa transactions over the coming days.
A special flight, carrying 183 Indian nationals from Ukraine, arrived in Delhi from Budapest on Sunday. Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav received the passengers at Indira Gandhi International Airport. He also interacted with the students, as per ANI.
Delhi | A special flight, carrying 183 Indian nationals from #Ukraine, arrives in the national capital from Budapest in Hungary#OperationGanga pic.twitter.com/bpCd0uWBlf— ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2022
US President Joe Biden "highlighted the ongoing actions undertaken by the United States, its Allies and partners, and private industry to raise the costs on Russia for its aggression in Ukraine," in a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the White House said.
“President Biden noted his administration is surging security, humanitarian, and economic assistance to Ukraine and is working closely with Congress to secure additional funding.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has spoken to US President Joe Biden and discussed security, financial support for the former Soviet nation and the continuation of sanctions against Moscow. "As part of the constant dialogue, I had another conversation with the President," Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter. The call lasted for about 30 minutes.
As part of the constant dialogue, I had another conversation with @POTUS. The agenda included the issues of security, financial support for Ukraine and the continuation of sanctions against Russia.— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 6, 2022
Russian troops seized control of a Ukrainian military base near Kherson, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters.
"Russian servicemen took control of a Ukrainian armed forces’ military base near the village of Radensk in the Kherson Region," the ministry said. "The Ukrainian military left their positions in a hurry, leaving the base with equipment, weapons and ammunition."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and said Kyiv will receive additional Starlink antennas to assist destroyed cities without internet access. “I’m grateful to him for supporting Ukraine with words and deeds," Zelensky said in a tweet early Sunday. "Next week we will receive another batch of Starlink systems for destroyed cities."
Talked to @elonmusk. I’m grateful to him for supporting Ukraine with words and deeds. Next week we will receive another batch of Starlink systems for destroyed cities. Discussed possible space projects 🚀. But I’ll talk about this after the war.— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 5, 2022
Russian forces have intensified shelling in the port city of Mariupol, including with the use of airplanes, the city mayor said Saturday night. According to AP, Vadym Boychenko said, “The city is in a very, very difficult state of siege. Relentless shelling of residential blocks is ongoing, airplanes have been dropping bombs on residential areas.”
Amid the ongoing war, Canada has issued a travel advisory and asked its citizens to leave Russia “while commercial means are still available.”
We have increased the risk level to avoid all travel to #Russia. If you are there, you should leave while commercial means are still available. Check our full travel advice: https://t.co/cS4tSwZo1l pic.twitter.com/pgtS5PZB6N— Travel.gc.ca (@TravelGoC) March 5, 2022
The Ukrainian government has informed that Russia has lost 79 fighter jets and helicopters and 10,000 army personnel in the past 10 days.
Information on Russian invasion— MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) March 5, 2022
Losses of the Russian occupying forces in Ukraine, March 5 pic.twitter.com/EfF5tND5DX