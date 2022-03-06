Last Updated:

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE News: Biden, Zelenskyy Discuss Sanctions Against Moscow

Russia-Ukraine war has entered day 11 now. Russia has lost 10,000 army personnel since February 24, claimed the Ukrainian government. Russian troops, on the other hand, have seized control of the Ukrainian military base near Kherson, as per the Russian ministry.

Written By
Bhavya Sukheja
07:42 IST, March 6th 2022
Ukraine to set up camps for Russian prisoners of war, says official

Ukraine will create full-fledged camps for Russian POWs, said Oleksiy Arestovych, advisor to the head of the Ukrainian presidential office. According to NEXTA, such a decision was caused by a large number of Russian soldiers who were taken prisoner of war.

07:42 IST, March 6th 2022
Epic Games suspends all commercial relations with Russia

One of the world's most popular gaming platforms Epic Games has said that they are suspending all commercial relations with Russia, but do not plan to block access to the games. 

 

07:42 IST, March 6th 2022
Putin says sanctions over Ukraine are like a 'declaration of war'

Russian President Vladimir Putin has described sanctions imposed by Western nations over his invasion of Ukraine as "akin to a declaration of war". "But thank God it has not come to that," he added. Speaking to a group of women flight attendants at an Aeroflot training centre near Moscow, Putin warned that any attempt to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine would be seen as participation in the armed conflict.

07:42 IST, March 6th 2022
Poland may provide Ukraine MiG-29 fighters and Su-25 attack aircraft: Report

Poland may provide Ukraine with MiG-29 fighters and Su-25 attack aircraft and receive F-16 fighters in exchange from the US, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources in the U.S. administration.

07:42 IST, March 6th 2022
Azerbaijan Airlines suspends all flights to Russia

Azerbaijan Airlines has suspended all flights to Russia. The Azerbaijani airline Buta Airways has also refused to fly to Russian cities amid the ongoing war. 


 

07:28 IST, March 6th 2022
Mastercard, Visa suspend operations in Russia

Mastercard and Visa are suspending their operations in Russia, the companies said Saturday. According to AP, Mastercard said cards issued by Russian banks will no longer be supported by its network and any Mastercard issued outside the country will not work at Russian stores or ATMs. Visa, on the other hand, said it's working with clients and partners in Russia to cease all Visa transactions over the coming days.

07:28 IST, March 6th 2022
Operation Ganga: Special flight carrying 183 Indian nationals reaches Delhi

A special flight, carrying 183 Indian nationals from Ukraine, arrived in Delhi from Budapest on Sunday. Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav received the passengers at Indira Gandhi International Airport. He also interacted with the students, as per ANI. 


 

07:28 IST, March 6th 2022
Biden speaks with Zelenskyy about ongoing efforts to 'raise costs on Russia for invading Ukraine'

US President Joe Biden "highlighted the ongoing actions undertaken by the United States, its Allies and partners, and private industry to raise the costs on Russia for its aggression in Ukraine," in a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the White House said.

“President Biden noted his administration is surging security, humanitarian, and economic assistance to Ukraine and is working closely with Congress to secure additional funding.” 

07:28 IST, March 6th 2022
Ukraine President speaks with Biden; discusses security, financial support

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has spoken to US President Joe Biden and discussed security, financial support for the former Soviet nation and the continuation of sanctions against Moscow. "As part of the constant dialogue, I had another conversation with the President," Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter. The call lasted for about 30 minutes.

 

07:08 IST, March 6th 2022
Russian troops seize control of Ukrainian military base near Kherson: Russian ministry

Russian troops seized control of a Ukrainian military base near Kherson, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters.

"Russian servicemen took control of a Ukrainian armed forces’ military base near the village of Radensk in the Kherson Region," the ministry said. "The Ukrainian military left their positions in a hurry, leaving the base with equipment, weapons and ammunition."

07:08 IST, March 6th 2022
Zelenskyy thanks Elon Musk for Starlink systems for destroyed cities

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and said Kyiv will receive additional Starlink antennas to assist destroyed cities without internet access. “I’m grateful to him for supporting Ukraine with words and deeds," Zelensky said in a tweet early Sunday. "Next week we will receive another batch of Starlink systems for destroyed cities."

 

07:08 IST, March 6th 2022
Russian forces have intensified shelling: Mariupol mayor

Russian forces have intensified shelling in the port city of Mariupol, including with the use of airplanes, the city mayor said Saturday night. According to AP, Vadym Boychenko said, “The city is in a very, very difficult state of siege. Relentless shelling of residential blocks is ongoing, airplanes have been dropping bombs on residential areas.” 

07:08 IST, March 6th 2022
Canada urges its citizens to leave Russia

Amid the ongoing war, Canada has issued a travel advisory and asked its citizens to leave Russia “while commercial means are still available.”

 

07:08 IST, March 6th 2022
Ukraine says 10,000 Russians killed in 10 days

The Ukrainian government has informed that Russia has lost 79 fighter jets and helicopters and 10,000 army personnel in the past 10 days. 


 

