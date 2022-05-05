In Trostianets, Sumy which was one of the first regions in Ukraine to be attacked by Russian forces, the devastation caused by the attack can still be seen. Due to the Russian bombardment at the beginning of the conflict in late February, a multi-storied building was completely demolished. The building's residents were evacuated. They are, however, waiting for the building to be rebuilt so that they can return.

Reporting from the city, Republic Media Network has learnt that people in the region have been seeking help from the Ukrainian government and expecting the government to take some action so that the destroyed buildings can be reconstructed and people can come back and live there. There are a number of buildings in the region that has been completely destroyed in shelling by Russian troops.

Visuals of the damaged building and wreckage of the Russian attack were shared by Republic Media Network. Russian forces also left their tanks in the region as seen in the visual. Because the location is only 50 kilometres from the Russian border, it was one of the first targets for Russia's troops.

In the aftermath of the devastation, a resident of the area, while speaking to Republic Media Network, said, "The Russian Army entered the area. There were different types of tanks, armoured vehicles, rockets, etc."

He further stated that his building was under fire twice. The first time, he said, they don't know what happened because they did not witness any direct hit and the second time it was on fire when he was going out somewhere and saw a machine gun fire directly at the building. He said that he quickly ran down to hide for shelter and in approximately 20 minutes he smelled fire and knew that the building was on fire.

Residents await budget allocation for reconstruction

When asked about the casualties due to the attack, the resident said that there were no casualties in his building but he recalled an incident of a woman, who was on the fifth floor in her flat and was injured by sniper fire.

Talking about the reconstruction of the building, he stated that they are waiting for the budget that will be allocated for the construction of the building. The citizens of the region are completely dependent on the government, he informed.

(Image: AP)