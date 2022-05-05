On the 71st day of the Russia-Ukraine war, Yuriy Bova, Mayor of the Ukrainian city of Trostyanets, spoke to Republic Media Network in an exclusive interview. It is worth mentioning here that Trostyanets, a city in the Sumy Oblast region, was the first to be attacked by Russia. On May 5, the city's mayor, Yuriy Bova, through the Republic Media Network urged people to return and assist in rebuilding Trostyanets.

When asked what steps he took as Mayor after the Russian soldiers left, he replied "The city was occupied for several days, and people suffered moral and physical damage." He further added that people were deprived of food, shelter, and basic needs, so it was critical to provide them with first psychological aid and then food, which was accomplished with the assistance of volunteer organisations that delivered food and supplies to the city. It was also necessary to restore city services such as electricity, gas supply, and water supply so that people could resume their normal lives.

"We're 35 kilometres from the Russian border, so anything can happen here," he said when asked how secure Trostyanets is for people returning. He further added, "I advise people to come back to the city because the city needs to be re-build. The schools, kindergartens, stores, businesses need to be re-opened. We need to start the life back."

Russia-Ukraine War

The Russian military claimed that on May 4, it used sea and air-launched missiles to damage electric power installations at five railway stations across Ukraine. Russia has been accused of "missile terrorism" by Ukraine's Foreign Minister. According to Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, the attacks were meant to stymie the transfer of Western weapons.

On the other hand, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cautioned on Thursday morning that evacuating residents from Mariupol would necessitate an extended ceasefire. To allow civilians to evacuate, Russia has promised to cease military operations at the Azovstal steel plant, one of Ukraine's most powerful strongholds. On May 4, the commander of the Azov unit reported that forces were engaged in "heavy, bloody battles" near the steel factory with Russian troops.

