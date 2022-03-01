After Ukraine's Ministry of Defense urged residents to make homemade Molotov cocktails or petrol bombs as Russia's troops advance towards the country's capital with "all they have," Ukrainians attacked Russian tanks with Molotov. Visuals showed citizens travelling in a car throwing a Molotov cocktail at a Russian tank in a drive-by attack. A step-by-step guide on how to make the weapon was also posted by former Ukraine Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman.

In a bid to defend their homes from Russian forces, thousands of civilians have been taught to create makeshift chemical weapons. "Make Molotov cocktails neutralise the occupier!" the Defence Ministry of Ukraine tweeted earlier on Friday. "Peaceful residents - be careful! Do not leave the house!."

Molotov cocktail is a synonym for petrol bomb, an improvised explosive that is relatively easy to make. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has also made several calls to action, urging his people to fight for freedom.

Russia presses invasion to outskirts of the Ukrainian capital

The Russia Ukraine war further intensified after the Putin administration pressed its invasion to the outskirts of the capital Kyiv on Friday, February 35, following airstrikes on cities and Ukrainian military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides. Explosions were reported before dawn in the capital city and gunfire was reported in the city centre amid Ukraine's president plead for international help to fight back Russia that could topple the elected government, cause massive casualties and impact the global economy.

Kyiv mayor says city under 'non-stop' attack

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko told CNN that the Ukrainian capital is under "non-stop" attack by Russian troops and what he called "Russian aggression groups." In a televised appearance, the Kyiv mayor said, "We listen to explosions every hour during last night, all last night, the last four days. People are very nervous, they spend a lot of time in bunkers". Klitschko also called Ukrainians "heroes".

He said, "So many thousands of civilians come and build civilian defences. People take the weapons and are ready to defend our homes, defend our families, defend our future and our country. And I am very proud"

"We are ready to fight and ready to die for our home country, for our families because it's our home. It's our future and somebody wants to come into our home and steal our future from us," he added.

