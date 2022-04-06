UN General Assembly To Vote On Russia's Removal From Human Rights Council On April 7

Following claims of Russian forces killing several people in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) is scheduled to have a vote on April 7 regarding Russia's removal from the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC). This comes as a move to send a message to Moscow that they need to stop their aggression. In his address to UNSC, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticised the United Nations for not taking severe actions against Russia.

Earlier, the US and the UK also asked the UN Human Rights Council to exclude Russia. US Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on April 4 in Bucharest, Romania that Russia's membership in the Human Rights Council is a farce and it is wrong. She further stated that they believe that it is past time for the UN General Assembly to vote to remove them, according to Radio Free Europe. She visited Romania to see the country's border with Ukraine and examine how it is dealing with a tremendous flood of migrants.

Proposal to ban Russia from the Human Rights Council is unbelievable: Russian Ambassador

Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya, speaking in New York, termed the proposal to ban Russia from the Human Rights Council "unbelievable," adding that it would be detrimental to peace talks. He stated that this is unprecedented and it will not assist, encourage, or help what is happening between Russia and the Ukrainian peace talks. He reiterated Russian denials of the charges of atrocities in Bucha, claiming that the video footage was fabricated. He stated that at a UN Security Council meeting on April 5 that Russia will offer more proof on the subject. Hundreds of bodies have been discovered in the wake of Russian troops' withdrawal from Bucha, which is located on the outskirts of Kyiv to the northwest.

Russia's removal needs support of at least two-thirds of the UN's 193 members

Removing Russia from the council would require the support of at least two-thirds of the UN's 193 members. On February 24, Russia invaded Ukraine. Since then, the United Nations General Assembly has passed two resolutions condemning Russia, each with at least 140 votes in support.

