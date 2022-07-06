Zelenskyy Avers Putin May Use Ukraine As Centre To Attack Other European Nations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy underscored that Russia could use his country as the centre to target other European nations and appealed to the countries for cooperation in order to avert such a situation in the near future.

While speaking at the opening of the 26th Annual Economist Government Roundtable on Tuesday, Zelenskyy emphasised regional security to secure the whole of Europe from Russian aggression. According to Zelenskyy, no one can rule out the possibility of Russian President Vladimir Putin planning to attack some other European countries.

"Is it likely that the leadership of Russia is planning a new invasion of the territory of another neighbour? No one can rule it out. We have not yet seen the possible wars or crises that Russia is able to prepare for many countries in the coming years," President Zelenskyy said.

During the virtual conference, the Ukrainian President urged the West to ensure a security guarantee for Ukraine without joining the NATO military alliance. He said the country needs a robust security guarantee that would be effective even without hooking to an alliance. As per Zelenskyy, Moscow views the territory of Ukraine as a foothold for capturing other European states.

The Ukrainian President said his voice is not enough to deter the aggression of the Kremlin and added the war-torn nation needs a united Europe to defend its democracy and freedom.

"It is difficult to fight this. My voice, the voice of our society is not enough for this, we need the voice of a united Europe. Therefore, as long as Europe and the whole world can support us, democracy and freedom will be protected," he noted.

'My voice is not enough', says Zelenskyy

Further, the Ukrainian President noted that Europe should not consider Russia's action against Ukraine as repercussions limited to Kyiv, rather, he said the countries should comprehend "the attack on Ukraine as an attack on the whole of Europe".

"As long as Europe understands that this is not a war in Ukraine, but a war in Europe, and we are the "fence" that protects Europe with our lives; as long as they feel it as painfully as we do, as long as Europe can feel it - that's how long we will be able to hold on, and there will be a chance to defeat Russia," Zelenskyy stressed.

President Zelenskyy underscored what he called "homework" for Europe and the world is to pressurise the Kremlin in two ways-- by enduring sanctions and diplomatic pressure on Moscow.

"United Europe and the world, sanctions and diplomatic pressure - constant, daily - is an important "homework" to force Russia to seek peace," he said and noted that the sanctions imposed on the Russian Federation will have a powerful impact on its economy when there are no exceptions to them.