UK: PM Boris Johnson Apologises For 'Partygate' Scandal; 'that Was My Mistake'

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson, on Tuesday, apologised to the British parliamentarians after being fined by police for violating COVID-19 lockdown norms, thus becoming the first British PM fined for breaking the law.

Johnson, who has been facing opposition calls to quit his office for the sake of integrity in politics following the 'partygate' scandal, was fined by police on April 12. Addressing the Parliament for the first time since the fine, PM Johnson apologised for attending an office gathering for his birthday in June 2020, when the country was under COVID- 19 lockdown.

"That was my mistake and I apologise for it unreservedly," the British Prime Minister said. However, he reiterated that he did not think he had done anything wrong.

He said, "I paid the fine immediately. And I, offer the British people a full apology," adding that the British public had a right to expect better of their Prime Minister.

"I respect the outcome of the police investigation which is still underway. I will respect their decision making," Johnson said.

British PM Johnson had earlier apologised for attending lockdown parties as calls strengthened demanding that he stepped down from the Prime Minister’s position for alleged misconduct. Johnson said that he “understood public anger” surrounding his behaviour but refused to resign.

He has also decided to hire a private lawyer to represent him, who will focus on the circumstance of working and living in Downing Street. "I'm sorry for the things we simply didn't get right and also sorry for the way that this matter has been handled,” the UK PM told the British Parliament.

Opposition accuses Boris Johnson of lying

Opposition leaders in the UK have accused Prime Minister Johnson of lying to them in Parliament as he had previously announced that all the rules were followed regarding the partygate scandal.

Leader of the Labour Party, Keir Starmer, said that he and other opposition leaders hope to call for a vote on Wednesday on whether there must be an investigation into the allegations that Prime Minister in his earlier statements misled the lawmakers in parliament, as per the ITV news report. An investigation will find whether Boris Johnson had committed contempt of Parliament by deliberately misleading the lawmakers in his earlier claims that all rules were followed.

House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle is expected to decide about the vote around lunchtime and if any measures need to be announced against PM Boris Johnson.

The British Prime Minister Boris, along with his wife Carrie and Chancellor Rishi Sunak, have been fined by the police for breaching COVID lockdown laws. After Johnson and Sunak were asked to pay the fine, Starmer in a tweet demanded their resignation as they had breached the law and lied to the people and stressed that "Britain deserves better."