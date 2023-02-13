'Calling Them Objects Not Balloons For A Reason': Pentagon On Shooting Unidentified Object

In response to the reoccurrence of 'unidentified objects' in the air, Pentagon officials stated that they have been attentively examining radar and have not been able to identify what the most recent objects are, or how long they are staying aloft.

“We’re calling them objects, not balloons, for a reason,” said Air Force General Glen VanHerck who safeguards US airspace as head of North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and Northern Command.

The official further said that the Pentagon is unaware of what keeps these 'objects' flying, unknown propulsion systems.

In order to learn more about it VanHerck said, the military will attempt to recover the object that crashed over Lake Huron which is suspected to have fallen into Canadian waters.

High attempts to understand unidentified objects

Pentagon and intelligence officials are attempting to understand three unidentified flying objects that US fighter planes shot down with missiles on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday over Alaska, Canada, and Michigan.

On Sunday, February 12 President Joe Biden ordered the shooting down of an unidentified object over the Great Lakes region.

“Today at 2:42 p.m. ET, at the direction of President Biden, and based on the recommendations of Secretary Austin and military leadership, an F-16 fired an AIM9x to successfully shoot down an airborne object flying at approximately 20,000 feet altitude in US airspace over Lake Huron in the State of Michigan,” read North American Aerospace Defense Command statement.

The octagonal-shaped item had ropes hanging off of it, but it didn't seem to be holding anything. It was flying at 20,000 feet above Michigan's Upper Peninsula when it was shot down by US F-16 fighter planes on Sunday. When it was neutralised, it was just about to pass over Lake Huron.