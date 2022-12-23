In Pics: 'Bomb Cyclone' Weather Storm Hits US As Several Flights Cancelled & Mercury Dips

Quick links:
The raging winter storm knocks on the door as the USA gears up for the holiday season. Parts of the northwest pacific region of the US are witnessing freezing rains, ice pellets and snow fall.
The freezing winters came with harsh winds making the day-to-day lives of Americans extremely hard. Things became harder of homeless people in America as they try to find shelter in the frigid cold.
Over 100 million Americans have been asked to brace for a 'bomb cyclone' bringing severe winter weather to the United States.
Life on the streets is becoming harder for people in the US as temperatures across central states have dropped, with the mercury dipping to -25F (-31C) in Montana.
Authorities in Portland are getting prepared for the activation of emergency severe weather shelters. Officials are planning to open up four such shelters in advance to deal with the harsh weather.
As heavy layers of snow cover the Lake of Isles in Minneapolis on Thursday, residents can be seen all packed to deal with the windy weather. A dog walker can be seen walking along with her pets.
The harsh weather has also affected the travel plans of Americans. Ahead of the Christmas holidays, passengers can be seen waiting in long queues at the MSP Airport in Bloomington.
A US man can be seen in all smiles as he plough heavy layers of snow, which has blocked the road.
Long queues loom for drivers waiting outside the airport as families unite during the chilly winter holiday season.