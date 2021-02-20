Last Updated:

Millions Shivering In Cold Weather As Biden To Declare Major Disaster For Texas, See Pics

A winter storm dropping snow and ice, which has also sent temperatures plunging has hit Texas.

Written By
Akanksha Arora
Texas weather
1/8
AP

A winter storm dropping snow and ice, which has also sent temperatures plunging has hit Texas. The deadly storm has crashed power supplies. 

Texas weather
2/8
AP

People are battling the low temperatures with no heat and electricity. Officials in Houston had warned people to prepare for outages and hazardous roads.

Texas weather
3/8
AP

Earlier, this week, nearly 120 crashes, including a 10-car pileup on I-45, were reported. 

Texas weather
4/8
AP

Volunteers load water for people at a San Antonio Food Bank drive-through food distribution site held at Rackspace Technology, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in San Antonio.

Texas weather
5/8
AP

People wait in line to fill propane tanks Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Houston. Customers waited over an hour in the freezing rain to fill their tanks.

Texas weather
6/8
AP

A man tries to shovel his way out after getting stuck in the middle of the street on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 in Austin, Texas. A winter storm that brought snow and ice, also shut down roads. 

Texas weather
7/8
AP

People toss a football on Bishop Boulevard on the SMU campus after a second winter storm brought more snow and continued freezing temperatures to North Texas on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Dallas.

Texas weather
8/8
AP

In this Feb. 16, 2021, file photo, customers use the light from a cell phone to look in the meat section of a grocery store in Dallas. Making decisions about risks — in the pandemic era. 

COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
IN PICS | Athens looks pristine as rare snowfalls turns city into winter wonderland

IN PICS | Athens looks pristine as rare snowfalls turns city into winter wonderland
'We were completely alone': Italian town's struggle after COVID arrived a year ago

'We were completely alone': Italian town's struggle after COVID arrived a year ago