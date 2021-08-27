'Pakistan The Only Govt Made Of Arsonists & Firefighters' Quotes Ex-US NSA Bolton To Arnab

Speaking with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, the former US National Security Advisor (NSA) in the Donald Trump administration, John Bolton, has exposed Pakistan's open links with the terrorist organisations. John Bolton also explained how Pakistan siphoned off America's aid to 'Afghan mujahideen'.

'Pakistan the only government of arsonists and firefighters'

John Bolton admitted that the US made number of mistakes over the years with respect to Pakistan including "its understanding of what's Pakistan's role has been going back to funneling most of our aid to Afghan mujahideen". Bolton also expressed that the USA's oncern after 9/11 was Pakistan itself will fall under the control of terror organisations.

"For many years after 9/11, notwithstanding our concerns about Pakistan's development of nuclear weapons, because of our need for logistical support in Afghanistan, because of our fear that Pakistan itself would fall under the control of one or another terrorist group and nuclear weapons will come into terrorists' hands, we gritted our teeth and tried to deal with Pakistan on an equal basis," said John Bolton

Bolton also revealed that Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI gives their open support to terrorist organisations and suggested the current US government deal firmly with the terrorists' supporters.

"An expert on Pakistan once said that they were the only government he knew that consisted simultaneously arsonists and firefighters and I think now the US has to put it to Pakistan very directly - either we see an end to this support for terrorism or we are going to have a very different relationship,"John Bolton further stated.

"We tried hard because of risks posed by nuclear Pakistan to give them some slack but we don't need their logistical support in Afghanistan anymore because we are not there. ISI does give support to terrorist groups and we have seen that in attacks on India right after our own 9/11. This is simply not acceptable,"added Bolton.

War not over in Afghanistan says, John Bolton

Bolton further stated that the withdrawal of the USA's troops from Afghanistan's soil does not mean that the war is over. In fact, the world will be facing more enhanced terrorist threats.

"When one side leaves it does not end the war. The terrorist threat has now increased dramatically and if you ask the question 'are we safer today than we were before?' The answer is obviously 'no'. So whether it is Pakistan, whether it is Iran or whether it is any of the state-sponsored terrorists, America and its allies need to take greater protection against the enhanced terrorist threats," said John Bolton.