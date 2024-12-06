Cross-Border Meddling? Bangladesh's BGB Disrupts Temple Renovation in Assam

Sribhumi, India – In an incident that raises questions about cross-border conduct, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel disrupted the renovation of a Manasa temple near the Kushiyara river along the India-Bangladesh border on Thursday. The interference, seen as unwarranted, was amicably resolved after a flag meeting between the Border Security Force (BSF) and BGB, allowing the restoration to proceed.

The temple, an important cultural landmark for the Sribhumi community, had been in a dilapidated state for years. With the Assam government allocating ₹3 lakh for its restoration, work began on Thursday. However, the process was abruptly halted when BGB personnel, arriving in a speedboat from Bangladesh's Jakiganj point, ordered workers to stop.

Their reasoning? Vague concerns were seemingly unrelated to the renovation itself. It begs the question: Why is BGB interfering in India’s internal matters, especially when the activity clearly falls within India’s sovereign territory?

BSF Steps Up, Flag Meeting Brings Sense

Sources have confirmed that BSF personnel stationed at the border stepped in promptly, engaging with the BGB officers to defuse the situation. The incident occurred along a 94-km border stretch shared between Sribhumi district and Bangladesh, of which 43 km is riverine. Notably, a 4-km stretch in Sribhumi remains unfenced, often making it a flashpoint for such issues.

Later in the day, a commandant-level flag meeting was held between BSF and BGB officials at the Sribhumi border point. During the discussions, BSF clarified that the renovation was purely cultural, involving the restoration of an existing structure. It had no geopolitical implications, nor was it linked to the unrest currently brewing in Bangladesh.

The BGB, seemingly having no valid grounds for their objections, conceded after the meeting. The BSF granted the temple authorities the green light to resume restoration work, effectively putting the matter to rest.

A Pattern of BGB’s Overreach?

This isn’t the first time BGB’s actions have raised eyebrows. While cooperation between BSF and BGB has been largely effective in maintaining border peace, such incidents suggest a troubling trend of overreach by the Bangladeshi border force. Interfering in domestic matters of a neighbouring country is not only improper but could also strain the goodwill fostered over years of cooperation.

The timing of the incident is also suspect, given the political tensions and unrest in Bangladesh. While the temple renovation was unrelated to these developments, the BGB’s interference adds an unnecessary layer of tension to an already sensitive border dynamic.