UPSC IAS topper 2022: UPSC has released the final result 2021 on May 30, 2022. Ankita Agarwal has secured the second position in the civil services examination 2021. On being asked about her future plan, she said that she would like to work for women empowerment and primary healthcare after joining the Indian Administrative Service (IAS).

Ankita Agarwal shares her success story

Ankita Agrawal said she would like to work for women's empowerment and primary healthcare. Since she will be an IAS now, she will be able to work more on the development side. She shared that she always wanted to work at the grass-root level and this is the best opportunity to do so. A 2020 batch Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Central Excise) officer, Ankita Agarwal is currently under probation at the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN) in Haryana's Faridabad. The second topper is a native of Kolkata. This was her third attempt to clear the examination. She was selected in the IRS in her first attempt.

Ankita shared, "Only in my second year of graduation, I thought of appearing in UPSC. Even then, I was not sure about it so I worked in private sector for one year." Talking about the parents' reaction, she said, "I called my father, he was happy and said that he expected rank 1 or rank 2. This thing will stay with me for a while. I live in a joint family, my mother and all other relatives were very happy"

On women securing the top three ranks in the civil services examination 2021, results of which were announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) earlier on Monday, Agarwal said, "It is a matter of great pride for me and for the entire country that women have got the top three positions in the examination." Shruti Sharma topped the examination and Gamini Singla secured the second rank.

Education background

Talking about interest and training she said that she has been trained in economics and has interest in development economics. A graduate in Economics (Hons.) from Delhi University's St. Stephen's College, had chosen political science and international relations as her optional subject.

Second topper's preparation and success mantra

Ankita said that instead of counting the number of hours, she used to give as many hours as possible for the exam preparation. She said, "Instead of putting in a definite number of hours, I tried to maintain a sustainable study schedule."

UPSC Result 2021: Highlights

A total of 749 candidates have cleared the UPSC exam this year. Shruti Sharma has bagged the first rank and emerged as the UPSC topper this year. Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla have become second and third toppers, respectively. UPSC results of 126 candidates have been kept in the reserve list. The candidature of 80 recommended candidates is provisional.