Uttarakhand To Introduce Gita, Vedas, And Upanishads In School Curriculum

Uttarakhand school education minister has announced that the Vedas, Gita, and Upanishad will be implemented in schools. The minister said that the state will be implementing national education policy from this session. Talking about this the Minister said that Uttarakhand is the first state in country to implement National Education Policy. Apart from introducing Gita in schools, history of Uttarakhand will also be taught.

NEP to be implemented in the upcoming session

Uttarakhand education minister said, "National Education Policy will be implemented in the upcoming session. We'll be including Vedas, Gita, Ramayana & history of Uttarakhand in the syllabus after taking suggestions from the public & consulting the academicians"

Other states to implement Bhagavad Gita in school curriculum

Many BJP-ruled states have announced to introduce Bhagavad Gita in the school educational curriculum. In a recent move, Himachal Pradesh State Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur said that 'Shrimad Bhagavad Gita' will be taught as a subject to all students from Classes 9 to 12 in the upcoming session. Addressing a 'Jan Manch' in Padhar, Thakur said the decision was taken with a view to acquaint students with their culture and give them moral strength. The Gita will be taught in schools in two languages - Sanskrit and Hindi, he added.

The Gujarat administration had announced on March 17 that will be introducing Shrimad Bhagavad Gita in the school syllabus for Classes 6-12. It will be a part of the syllabus from the academic year 2022-23. "There should be Shlokas recitation, essay, paintings, essay, quiz competition, etc. on Shrimad Bhagavad Gita. The syllabus should be printed with audiovisuals," the circular added.

A similar decision had been announced by the Haryana Government in December when education minister Kanwarpal Gurjar declared that the state government would include the excerpts of the Gita in the school curriculum from the next session. Karnataka is also mulling introducing the Bhagavad Gita into the school curriculum for students.

How did it all start?

State governments can allow the teaching of the Bhagavad Gita to school students if they want, the government told Lok Sabha on December 20, 2021. Replying to members' questions in the Lower House, Union Minister for Education Annapurna Devi said that state governments can also make provisions for the teaching of the Bhojpuri language in schools if they want. She added that under the new education policy, the education of children in regional languages has been made compulsory. She was replying to the question from BJP's North Mumbai MP Gopal Shetty. The BJP member wanted to know from the government if it is considering bringing provisions for the teaching of Bhagavad Gita to school students across the country.