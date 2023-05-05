Congress Was Never Lenient With PFI: Siddaramaiah On Party 'backing Radical Thought' Claim

Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reacted to the allegations of the party being lenient towards PFI (Popular Front Of India) and while speaking to Republic Media Network, he asserted that Congress is very strict towards terrorism and he has never had a soft approach towards PFI during his tenure.

On being asked if he removed cases against PFI during his Chief Ministerial tenure, Siddaramaiah said, "As far as terrorism is concerned, Congress is very strict and it has never compromised with terrorists. Also is there any evidence to prove this allegation and mere statements that I am soft with PFI or any other organisation?''

'Not a tough election'

Calling it the easiest election, the Congress veteran said, "Just because I said this is my last election does not mean that it is a tough election."

On being asked if there is a possibility of an alliance with JD(S), Siddaramaiah said that it does not arise at all.

'In race to be Karnataka CM'

Siddaramaiah also stated that he is in competition for the Chief Minister's post if the grand old party wins the Karnataka elections.

He said, "I am in the competition to become Chief Minister and the newly elected MLAs will decide, the people want to see me as Chief Minister. There is no fight with DK Shivakumar and he can be in the competition."

No chance of Congress winning, says Karnataka CM Bommai

Meanwhile, Republic TV spoke to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday, who claimed that Congress is going to lose very badly this time and that there is no question of Siddaramaiah, who is fighting from Varuna's seat to become the new Chief Minister.

Bommai said, "Congress party is going to lose very badly this time and there is no question of him being Chief Minister. It's ruled out, so claim to be a Chief Minister will not click with the people of Varuna."