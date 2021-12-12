Akhilesh Yadav Claims Credit For Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Ahead Of Inauguration By PM

Ahead of the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday claimed that the project was approved during his tenure and there was documentary evidence of it. He also alleged that the BJP government is starting the corridor just to deviate attention from the Centre's failure to double the income of farmers. Earlier, he had made similar claims on Purvanchal Express and Saryu Canal Nation Project.

Speaking to the reporters, the SP supremo said, ''All of you know who made the promise of doubling the income of the farmers. Today due to price rise fertilisers are not available, so how will the income of the farmers be doubled? Just so that public does not ask this question, they are bringing Kashi Vishvanath Corridor. And if there is any cabinet that passed the Kashi Vishvanath Corridor, it was Samajwadi Party's government. We will provide you with the documents. Because this time, we will talk with proof."

Kashi Vishwanath Corridor set to be inaugurated by PM Modi

The ambitious Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in the heart of Varanasi is all set to be dedicated to the people by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, a megaproject that is expected to boost tourism in the ancient city in a big way. The inauguration of the state-of-the-art infrastructure surrounding the historic Kashi Vishwanath Temple near the iconic Dashashwamedh Ghat, on December 13 comes ahead of the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh early next year. The gateways and other structures have been built with stones and other materials using traditional craftsmanship. From saints and seers to shopkeepers and hotel owners, there is a smile on people's faces as they await the inauguration day with visible excitement.

Posters have been put up on ornate lampposts in streets, near the iconic temple -- one of the 12 Jyotirlingas -- hailing PM Modi for "realising the vision of this project".The current structure of the temple was constructed by Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar around 1780, and in the 19th century, Maharaja Ranjit Singh had got it crowned with a golden 'Shikhar'. According to the website of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust, the famous religious site is also known as 'Golden Temple'. In many old maps, this name can be seen mentioned.

